Anthony Mackie misses Sebastian Stan in picture





The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie shares a funny photo indicating that he is officially missing his co-star Sebastian Stan.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie shared a funny pic revealing that he actually misses co-star Sebastian Stan. Popular actors have become staples of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their debut in Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, respectively. Both served as good friends and staunch allies of the original and now retired Captain America: Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Regardless, the couple often found themselves amusingly at odds, even when they were fighting together for the same cause. Noting the obvious chemistry as much as fans, Marvel Studios chose to rely on their boyfriend-buddy potential when deciding to expand into television. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier created via Disney + on March 19, 2021 and aired weekly for a total of six episodes. Pick up following Avengers: Endgame, the series explored Sam’s journey to finally accept the role of Captain America. Likewise, the episodes dealt with Bucky’s attempt to officially overtake his time as Hydra’s first assassin. For the most part, the show was well received by fans and critics alike. He even received his first awards at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. where Mackie’s new Captain America won “Best Hero” and the two were named “Best Duo”. Related: Where Every Avenger Is During Falcon & The Winter Soldier While he was apparently on his way to the ceremony, Mackie taken from Instagram. The actor is known to frequently make fun of his castmates – especially Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Tonight, however, he amusingly expressed his sadness at being “solo riding“at the event. Pouting sadly for the camera, the image focused on the empty car seat next to him. revealing that, for the first time in a long time, he had no one to his left. Check out the full image below: As Mackie noted in his commentary on “be a rockstar“Stan has been busy filming the upcoming Hulu miniseries: Pam and Tommy. Representing an entirely different partnership, Stan will play Mtley Cre drummer Tommy Lee alongside Lily James as Pamela Anderson. Photos have recently emerged of them in their roles highlighting the dramatic transformation the two have undergone. The series will also star the similarly transformed Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier. The series has yet to receive an official release date. As well as in Netflix The woman at the windowMackie can then be seen playing two roles in Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi anthology series: Solos. Even more exciting, however, it has been confirmed that Captain america 4 was in preparation. Given the early days of the project, details are understandably scarce. Regardless, many expect the previously established pattern to be continued with Stan reprising the role of Bucky Barnes in one form or another. As such, the couple will undoubtedly be back alongside each other as prominently as they were throughout the filming and press tour for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Until then, however, the night was not all sadness and longing. An MCU reunion / team has taken place between Mackie and actress Scarlet Witch (and other MTV Award winner) Elizabeth Olsen potentially giving Stan something to get him jealous in return. More: All 14 Marvel TV Shows Released After Falcon & Winter Soldier Source: Anthony mackie/ Instagram KUWTK: Kim casts major shadow over Khloe’s new Dior outfit on IG

About the Author John atkinson

(826 published articles)

John Atkinson has been a news and feature writer for Screen Rant since late 2018. Prior to that, he had published articles in various media. A graduate of the University of London, John was brought up on a small island by television and film. As such, he pursued a career in screenwriting and film journalism when it became apparent that it was impossible to become Spider-Man. John’s greatest wish is to one day produce his own film. Until then, he’s more than happy to spend countless hours talking about it. John’s love for film and television defies genre and sometimes even logic. Nothing is off limits to his passion – be it Marvel, DC, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars or Tommy Wiseau’s latest cinematic offering. Away from screens, John can often be found in a park reading mystery and / or fantasy novels, jumping up and down at various musical events, or thinking too deeply about Keanu Reeves’ career and the reasons why Edgar Wright doesn’t have an Oscar. More from John Atkinson







