South-Orange Maplewood actors excited and nervous to return to Broadway

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Excited. Exalted. And nervous. This is how the people of Broadway and the theater are reacting to the news that Broadway and other theaters in the United States are planning to reopen.

Broadway theaters were granted permission last week to reopen at full capacity starting September 14. Dozens of shows have confirmed their return, including “Wicked”, “Hamilton” and “Jagged Little Pill”.

“I’m very excited for this Broadway relaunch. I really feel like it’s the heart of New York, ”said South Orange’s Mandy Gonzalez, who plays Angelica Schuyler in“ Hamilton ”. Rehearsals begin in August.

Charlie Pollock says the actors tell each other they’re “out of the form of eight shows a week,” because it’s been so long since they’ve performed with the intensity of the Broadway tracks. He said they were looking for singing teachers and other ways to prepare to leave.

“We’re all really going to have to give ourselves a lot of grace and space to relearn how to do this,” said the South Orange resident, whose Broadway credits include “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “9 to 5” and “Purple”.

He was set to begin rehearsals for Sarah Silverman’s upcoming musical “Bedwetter” on March 16, 2020 – just as the United States went into lockdown and Broadway was shutting down. Those rehearsals have now been pushed back until March 2022. The return is also bittersweet, he said, as show composer Adam Schlesinger died of COVID-19 in April 2020. Schlesinger, originally from Montclair, was an award-winning musician and songwriter, and founder member of the Fountains of Wayne group.

“It will be amazing to get back to work and honor her,” Pollock said.

The pandemic has made South Orange resident Nathan Darrow realize how much he needs theater, for himself and for others.

“I think I was also heartbroken that this wasn’t happening anywhere,” said Darrow, who has appeared on stage in many Shakespeare roles and whose TV credits include the role of villainous Mr. Freeze on “Gotham” and a presidential bodyguard on “House of Cards.”

In July, Darrow will conduct “Shakespeare in Our Park” at Floods Hill while the theater returns to South Orange. Performances will feature high school actors. He also looked after as a volunteer member of the EMT team for Millburn. / Small hills.

During the pandemic, Gonzalez, whose other credits include “Wicked,” “Aida” and “In the Heights,” knew that what she loved to do – connect with people through music – could be done safely. . She therefore turned to holding virtual concerts, with her husband as a technician. She has also published the book “Fearless”, the first in a series aimed at average readers. The plot features a young girl’s journey to Broadway.

Pollock sang for his church from his home recording studio and did marketing for his wife Vanessa Pollock’s real estate agency, Pollock Properties Group. He continues to act – albeit virtually – and says it reminds you of how badly you want to be in the room with other people.

The return of community experiences to people is what got Kevin Kraft of Maplewood so excited about reopening the theaters.

“This has been stolen from us for a year and a half, whether at the theater, at church or at company gatherings. It is vital and important for us to come together. Broadway is such a magical thing, ”said Kraft, who appeared on Broadway in“ A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum ”.

Kraft began his career as a clown at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and he used those skills to bring people together – safely – in SOMA and beyond during the pandemic. Kraft’s solo circus shows have become a mainstay of neighborhood gatherings and birthday parties. At the start of his shows, he reminds participants, especially children, that the show is live and not on a screen.

“We can interact, have a relationship and infect each other with the happiness of the disease, I tell them,” says Kraft, who also turned to audiobook narration from his home studio as a way to keep working and to let his creativity flow.

Darrow said his grandmother, who was a semi-professional actor in Kansas City, used to say that theater and art were humanity’s “revenge” against a power that makes them work and sweat to get by in life.

“Something about human beings says, no I’m going to put aside this time just to wonder about it all and be interested in all of this and celebrate the weirdness of existence, if you will,” said he declared.

The spectators of the SOMA theater are also ready. Watching “Hamilton” on Disney + and listening to the soundtrack on stressful days has helped Maplewood resident Whitney Kidder weather the pandemic. Her family filled a jar with slips of paper saying what they wanted to do after being vaccinated. Her choice was obvious, she said.

“I was like the first thing I do when I’m vaccinated is go to ‘Hamilton’. This goal got me through it, ”she says.

She doesn’t have to wait long. Kidder bought a pair of tickets for September 22. She will take her mother, who will be from Iowa.

“I think it’s just going to sound surreal,” she said. “I’ll probably cry. It’s going to be an emotional experience.

