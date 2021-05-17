Fear TWD Introduces Us to Another Long-Lost Family Member (RECAP) | Entertainment

Dealing with in-laws can be difficult at the best of times. But June (Jenna elfman) has the misfortune of meeting his own or one of them, at least what could be the worst sometimes for her or for anyone. And it certainly doesn’t help that Johns (Garret dillahunt) daddy is a storm cloud for his son’s sun.
Meanwhile, Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry’s (Christine Evangelista) relationship issues continue, but she eventually tells him what’s at the heart of her inability to find inner peace. Here is how it goes.
Meet John Dorie Sr.
After having an argument with Morgan (Lennie james) about how she couldn’t do the one thing John asked of her (who was going with him to the cabin), June takes off to continue her search for answers on The End Is the Beginning. Dwight follows her, and Sherry follows Dwight, and they’re in the middle of a small meeting on the road when someone starts shooting at them. June takes off to find the assailant, who ends up with her inside a camper van looking at the barrel of a gun.
Yes, he’s John’s (Keith Carradine) father. He attacked the group because he thought they were part of the cult, and he’s a man determined to kill Teddy (John Glover). As many fans have predicted, John Dorie Sr.’s grudge against the cult leader goes a long way. He was the man JD Sr. tidied up using less than clean methods, and the toll the dishonesty took was enormous. The rest, as we know, is history: consumed by self-hatred, John’s father left his family.
Closest thing to the family
June and JD quickly realize who they are to each other as he takes note of the pistol she almost uses on him, with JD inscribed on the hilt, and officially introduces himself as John Dorie. A tenuous peace forms as they walk to an orchard in search of answers, then to the department store, where June can see a wound JD received. It almost looks like they’ll be friends. JD stop calling June honey, which she hated. He tells her about his son’s early years, John’s taste in the movies, his love for all things toffee, etc. But then JD locks June in the back room under the guise of keeping her safe, as she is now the closest thing to her family.
From there, he heads for his son’s hut. There he finds a man who stole another gun from John and they fight. JD takes over, but sees his son fall and freezes. The man shoots him and he rocks, placing his hand on the cross with John’s name on it.
But there have been enough deaths in the last few episodes, so the TWD Grim Reaper spares JD Dwight and Sherry manage to find June (sort of ?!) and free her, and they all end up at Johns’ cabin in just enough time to save JD’s life. They later hold a makeshift memorial for the kind-hearted gunslinger, to which June finally reads her letter which the hangar kept in her jacket pocket. And wouldn’t you know, John Dorie not only explains how deeply he loved June, but that he understood why his father had left and that he had forgiven her. It’s tempting to find all of this a little too practical, but Jenna Elfmans’ game is simply stellar; it’s hard not to have misty eyes when she reads aloud that John will love June forever.
Restart
Story B in this episode revolves around Dwight and Sherry as they search for June, but really, Sherry just wants to go and go kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) what a combo she and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) would do! The question the episode wants us to tackle is whether Shell is leaving Dwight for revenge. Except, unfortunately, we already know it won’t; Fear is several years behind the main series and Sherry never showed up again, so she was going to die on her way to Alexandria or stay put. After John’s funeral, she chooses John, and she and her husband decide to start over together.
At the end of the episode, June and her team, plus JD, return to the Morgans settlement. Morgan is, of course, interested in anything and everything JD can tell him about Teddy and his followers, and he asks June to help Grace (Karen david), which is not doing well after the events of the last episode. They all go their separate ways, and with JD on their side, it seems possible the end of The End Is The Beginning will begin.
Other observations
- I wanted to like this episode, but I wish Keith Carradine had played someone other than John’s dad. It seems too practical that June meets John Dorie Sr. right after her son’s death.
- That said, this episode’s performance was excellent again, especially Jenna Elfman. John’s death was heartbreaking, but reading his note in June was just as emotional. Every ounce of the characters’ sorrow and pain was apparent, and it was hard to walk through that scene without shedding a tear.
- Part of me was hoping that Sherry, or Sherry and Dwight, would return to the main series to team up with Maggie in Season 11. I know the timeline doesn’t work, but I would have been willing to forgive it.
- Kudos to everyone who predicted Teddy was the guy John’s dad put aside. I’m interested to see where this whole scenario is going. Is JD killing Teddy? Does Teddy kill JD? It would be cruel to introduce Johns’ dad and take him out right away, but I wouldn’t take him past this show.
- Rating: 3.5 / 5. A solid episode bogged down by semi-implausible developments (how did Dwight and Sherry find June so quickly ?!). Having said that, it seems that FTWD sets up great things to happen in these last three installments.
Fear the living dead, Sunday, 9 / 8c, AMC