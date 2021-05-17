Album review: The Off-Season by J. Cole

J. Cole is at a pivotal point in his legacy.

Since 2018 disappointing CODED release, J. Coles rapping was at its peak. His 2018 and 2019 feature film will remain one of the highlights of his career, and he has made notable contributions to various artist songs, including on 21 Savages. A lotand on his Dreamville labels album Revenge of the Dreamers III. Cole posted two of the best features of his entire career on Under the sun and Sacrifices.

But a lot of people myself feel like he doesn’t have an amazing solo album in his discography yet, and that keeps him from being considered one of the greats in hip-hop. Even as a huge Cole fan myself, I have a feeling his studio albums generally fall short of the standards he sets on mixtapes and feature films, where most of his best work is. came in the form of tracks, mixtapes, EPs and collaborations.

The Off-Season gives Cole a chance to reform his reputation as a studio album and solidify his legacy as an all-time greats in rap music. Fortunately, Cole continues to rap at the highest level he has ever held over the past three years. Despite a few small structural flaws, The Off-Season is a more than satisfactory effort, and it provides some of the greatest music of his career.

Here are my reactions track by track and my general first impressions of The Off-Season.

J. Cole: the off season (May 14, 2021)

9 5. South

Camron in the intro? It’s a good start for the album. The triumphant production lays the groundwork for Cole to achieve a lyrical victory lap, reflecting on past successes and obstacles overcome. I stay out of the way, but if the ox comes in / Could put an M right on your head, you brother Luigi now. A handful of clever one-liners and passionate delivery help the intro serve its purpose well. 9 5. south really establishes a 2000s mixtape feel with the Camron feature, outro Lil Jon and the production of heavy triumphant synths. The energy steadily rises throughout the track and at the end the lively atmosphere created for the rest of the album is immense.

amari

The second track takes on a rather generic chunky rhythm and a melodic flow without originality. Sadly, this one will likely draw more streams than any other song on the tracklist, but it’s definitely one of the worst songs on the album, if not the worst. The chorus is quite catchy but far from captivating, and the solitary verse is satisfying but nothing special. The intonation fluctuations are somewhat refreshing and some lines are quite solid, but other than that this one is not the quality I was hoping for.

my . life 21 Savage and Morray

With a fantastic soul sample and 21 Savage function, this track is sensational. The mix on Coles’ vocals gives a truly raw and authentic feel, and the tremendous energy of the verse makes the opening extremely captivating. Ja Morant I’m on my Grizzly / You n ***** just little ones but no, not the big guys / After the fall I promise I just sold Wrigleys. Morray comes up with a deeply moving chorus, then 21 comes up with some terrific functionality that fits the track perfectly. The growth of 21 in arguably the best trap artist right now is spectacular and one that I have loved watching. Who would have thought that this duo would be so exceptional together?

apply. pressure

The old school influenced boom-bap production with heavy percussion and a modern twist gives this one a big bounce and gives Lone Coles the verse center stage. A second verse could have gone a long way, but instead we get an overly extended outro. That being said, the song was still solid overall.

punch in. the . the clock

Definitely Coles’ best verse at this point on the album, the fifth track is an amazing addition that I wish had been a lot longer. Under two minutes total, and only about a minute of Cole’s actual punching, this track still contains a vivid and complex tale of his experiences with gun violence and the anxiety it caused him. The writing is elite and the pun and dissemination is phenomenal. I think a second and maybe even a third verse could easily have made this song one of Coles’ best songs. Either way, this one is the pinnacle of J. Cole’s vivid storytelling.

1 0 0. mil ft. Low

Another grandiose production choice with a well-incorporated soul sample (why is there a whistle sample?), 1 0 0. mil offers a cheerful track of light bragging. For some reason the one-verse song structure is being used again, and I really wish that wasn’t a trend. Anyway, nothing revolutionary, but a pleasant track and an energy of well-being.

Pride. is . the . Devil ft. Lil baby

Using the same sample of Cant Decide by Amin is an interesting choice. As much as I loved Limbo, I never found this beat / sample convincing, and its kind of distraction given how recent this use is in my mind. At least Cole gives a pretty decent line of it. This song seems heavier on the cliché than on the meaningful content, unfortunately. Some people like to praise Lil Babys’ current feature film, but frankly I find his contributions to be static and hardly present anything unique. Not only does it provide its same standard feed and generic content, but on a song called pride. is . the . heck, he spends his verse bragging about his income, having sex on a jet plane, sports cars, and having five houses. The juxtaposition of the content from Cole and Lil Baby is absurd to the point that it’s comical and really makes this song pretty silly.

let . go . my . hand ft. Stockings and 6lack

Returning to a much darker atmosphere and theme, Cole goes through the fluid instrumental with an excellent narrative. Reflecting on his child’s growth and aging, Cole rethinks his habits and attitudes growing up and the effect they had on him. The verse particularly focuses on the impact that fighting and sustaining a difficult character has had on himself, even confirming a long-standing fight with Diddy. Again, there’s an over-extended outro and I feel left wanting a lot more of Cole on the song. However, the relaxed instrumental and a remarkable verse make this one always enjoyable.

interlude

Released a week before the release of the full album, the interlude is an impressive contribution, especially because it is an interlude. The chopped sample is interesting and Cole’s verse is quality. Not too much here, but a nice cut nonetheless.

the . climb . back

Originally released in the two song EP Lewis Street and marketed as the lead single from The Fall Off, I’ve been able to listen to this song for almost a year now. This is certainly the case where a song is even stronger in the context of an album, which says a lot, as it was already a fantastic single on its own. Both verses are relentless, heavy on punchlines and smart bars, and invigorated by a tenacity in delivery hard to match.

To close

Few songs instantly become one of the best in an artist catalog, but it does here. The fine soul sample is arguably met by the best verse on the album and one of the best verses of Coles’ entire career. The production is fantastic and it’s exactly the kind of base you’d want for a passionate storytelling. The verse’s rhyme scheme is impeccable, and not a single bar or word feels misplaced or wasted. The flow is effortless, and the delivery has such pain and authenticity. Not to mention the storytelling and content, which are probably the most important aspects. Overall, it’s hard to find an aspect of this song that is less than spectacular.

hungry. at . hillside

Everything on the outside is felt directly from the heart. The production is magnificent, giving the perfect sonic complement to Cole and Bas’s heartfelt deliveries. Bas does a really good job in her vocal contributions to the album, once again providing a powerful outro: all the pain is worth you gold. Cole ends a lyrically formidable album with a pair of appropriate verses, and everything comes together to end the album on a very appropriate note.

Overall, The Off-Season is one of Coles’ best works. Simply put, he’s at the peak of his ability to rap back and forth. The variety of styles and production choices gives the project a refreshing sound that never lags at any point in listening.

Still, it feels more like a mixtape than a fancy studio album, for better or for worse. The raw aspects of the album certainly add authenticity and an energetic feel, but there are parts that I wish were more refined. While the structure of the album was well put together, the structuring of many of the songs themselves could have been improved. In many cases, Cole would come up with an amazing first verse, but the song would end abruptly (like on the punch of the clock) or have its output unnecessarily extended over several minutes (eg Let.go.my.hand).

Despite these reviews, The Off Season is still a very remarkable and impressive project containing some of the best music from Coles. J. Cole and the Dreamville camp suggest that Coles’ main goal is to create his magnum opus, The Fall-Off, which he plans to be his last album of his career. For this reason, The Off-Season serves more of an aperitif in its discography, but a wonderful aperitif in addition.

Favorite songs: close, my. life, hunger. at . on the hillside, punchin. the . clock, the. climb . back

Album rating: 85/100