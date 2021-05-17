Longmont High seniors celebrate with car parade – Boulder Daily Camera





Cars adorned with blue and white balloons, banners, college signs and other decorations paraded through the streets around Longmont High on Sunday, giving seniors another chance to celebrate together. Longmont High, along with most high schools in the area, have continued the tradition of the senior car parade that began last spring during the coronavirus pandemic. Last school year, high school graduates were pushed back to the summer after the pandemic put an end to in-person classes, sports, shows, proms and other landmark events. To allow the elders to shut down and gather safely, parents began to organize car parades. This year, St. Vrain Valley high schools made it a weekend of celebrations for seniors. Schools held proms on Saturday, although the potential for thunderstorms prompted the decision to move the dances indoors instead of having them outside on school grounds as originally planned. On Friday, schools also hosted barbecues for seniors, yearbook signing sessions and other events. While car parades for most of the district’s high schools have taken place over the weekend, a parade for seniors at Skyline High in Longmont is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Longmont High Booster Club and the Education Foundation hosted the Longmont High Parade on Sunday. “We thought it would be a one-time deal last year, but we decided to do it again,” said Booster Club president Tami Novara, who also has a senior at the school. Elder Kelsey O’Brien said he feels like this year’s senior class has missed most of their senior year. Classes were mostly online, with students only returning in person four days a week after spring break. But some older people chose to stay away, while others had to quarantine themselves, separating the class. “I’m so glad they did that,” O’Brien said, adding banners to the back of a 1967 yellow Mustang before the parade. “It’s so much fun.” Senior Annika Olson said the end of high school didn’t start to be real until she returned her District iPad last week. “It’s always a bit surreal,” she says. Friend Zoey Shutes added that senior car parades might be the only good addition to the pandemic. “I love that we can keep this new tradition alive,” she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos