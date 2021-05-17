Veteran actor KD Chandran dies at 84, daughter Sudhaa Chandran writes: “Until we meet again …”





KD Chandran died on Sunday (courtesy sudhaachandran ) Strong points KD Chandran died of cardiac arrest

“So proud to be your daughter,” wrote Sudhaa Chandran

“Part of me left with you,” she added in her note. New Delhi: Veteran actor KD Chandran, who was the father of actress Sudhaa Chandran, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest, PTI news agency reported. KD Chandran was 84 and was admitted to hospital on May 12 with advanced kidney disease, the report adds. A hospital source confirmed the news of KD Chandran’s death to PTI on Sunday and said: “He had kidney problems. He died today morning due to advanced kidney problems which led to cardiac arrest.” KD Chandran was best known for appearing in films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Tere Mere Sapne, Koi … Mil Gaya and Shararat, among others. Late Sunday night, KD Chandran’s daughter Sudhaa Chandran mourned her father in a moving outgoing note posted to Instagram. Remembering her “Appa”, Sudhaa Chandran wrote: “Goodbye, Appa … until we meet again. So proud to be your daughter … I promise you that I will follow your standards, your experiences and values ​​until the last breath of my life. But I must confess that part of me left with you Appa. Ravi and Sudha love you for eternity… prayers to God that I am born again as your daughter. Om shanti. “ Messages of condolence for KD Chandran poured in on Sudhaa Chandran’s post from Aashka Goradia, Divyanka Tripathi, Karanvir Bohra and others. KD Chandran is mostly remembered for staring in the popular TV show Best Sellers Star. KD Chandran starred in the 10th episode titled Gulmohar in the series, which was directed by Niranjan Thaday. KD Chandran has also starred in films such as When we fall in love and China gate. (With PTI inputs)







