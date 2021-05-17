WrestleMania Backlash 2021 results: Roman Reigns retains Universal Championship, Mysterios makes history





Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship while Rey and Dominik Mysterio became the first WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Father-Son Tag Team Champions on Sunday.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are the very first father-son team champions

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley also retained his title against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre United States Champion Sheamus defeated Ricochet in an untitled bout at WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff on Sunday night. Sheamus intended to congratulate himself thereafter until Ricochet slipped on his trademark coat and hat and tried it on for size after taking the Celtic warrior out of the ring, leaving him humiliated and furious despite the victory. . Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro in the main event of Wrestlemania Backlash to retain his Universal Championship on Sunday night. The epic clash between Reigns and Cesaro stole the show as the pair went to incredible lengths to create an instant match-of-the-year contender. As Cesaro hasn’t kicked out, he’s likely to have another chance to win the title at the next pay-per-view event. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley also retained his title against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre. The triple threat action saw Lashley and McIntyre combine to take out Strowman early in the match. FIRST. TIME. NEVER.@Rey Mysterio & @ DomMysterio35 make history as the first father-son #TagTeamChampions in WWE History! pic.twitter.com/WE7KPR3xrF WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021 WWE WrestleMania Backlash saw only one new winner as four championship fights were retained by their previous winners. Notably, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio won the WWE SmackDown Tag Tag Team Championship at the hands of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Mysterio’s became the first-ever father-son duo to win WWE tag team titles, making history. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley edged out both Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a star-studded Triple Threat Match to retain her title at WrestleMania Backlash. Furthermore, Bianca Belair made a successful first defense of her title, which she won at Wrestlemania 37 by nabbing Bayley in a neat short match, but the finish did not go as planned. Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.







