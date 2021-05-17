Eurovision Song Contest Returns Despite Coronavirus Pandemic | Entertainment

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (AP) Beating rhythms? Check. Edifying words? Check. Huge backlit white wings? Check.

Following the cancellation of last year’s Eurovision Song Contest amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is coming back to life this year with bubbles of coronavirus added to its intoxicating mix of music and melodrama.

National delegations to the Dutch port city of Rotterdam adhere to strict measures to reduce the risk of infections, while thousands of fans allowed to attend dress rehearsals, the two semi-finals and the May 22 grand final will need to undergo testing to make sure they don’t. bring the virus into the cavernous room.

Executive producer Sietse Bakker is delighted that this is happening.

Organizing the Eurovision Song Contest is always a challenge because you have less than a year to organize one of the most important and complex events in Europe, but doing it in the event of a pandemic is much more complicated ”, he told The Associated Press.

Despite the pandemic measures, the competition which aims to unite Europe in song continues its 65-year tradition of upbeat fun.

Fans close to the Ahoy Arena can jump into the event early. The traffic lights on a pedestrian walkway outside the hall have been transformed so that a green figure dances to Abba’s iconic 1974 winning song Waterloo when it’s safe to walk through.

The immensely popular event mixes high camp with rehearsals, Norwegian Andreas Haukeland, known as TIX, performed his song Fallen Angel in huge white wings with lyrics encouraging inclusion and positivity while avoiding messages. policies.

Belarus was kicked out even before the contest started because organizers at the European Broadcasting Union said the country’s original song called into question the non-political nature of the contest. A replacement song was also rejected.

The theme of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is Open up. He was actually chosen before the pandemic derailed public life around the world, but now is very appropriate as Europe begins to temporarily emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

We decided to keep the theme because, especially in these times, it is important that we are open to each other and feel the possibility to open up to each other, to show our true feelings, emotions and thoughts, Bakker said.

Dutch 2019 winner Duncan Laurence said on the event’s website that he sees music as a way of bonding. That’s why we need the Eurovision Song Contest. To feel connected again.

Thousands of fans will be able to make the connection in person.

Each event will be open to 3,500 people only approximately 20% of the capacity of the arena which must show a negative test result dated within 24 hours.

The top 10 of each semi-final join France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom as well as the host country the Netherlands in the final. Voting is conducted in each participating country by a panel of music industry experts and viewers.

The pandemic forced last year’s event to be canceled and this year prevented Australian singer Montaigne from flying to Rotterdam. The Netherlands is hosting the event because the country won the last time the competition was held, in 2019.

Montaigne still participates, but sending a recorded live performance.

She’s not the only one missing. Dutch candidate Jeangu Macrooy’s mother is also unable to attend as she cannot travel from her home to Suriname. The father of Swedish singer Tusse wants to know if he can vote for him from his home in Congo.

Ukraine got scared when her band’s lead singer, GoA, Kateryna Pavlenko, had to skip a rehearsal in Rotterdam and get tested after feeling unwell. The result was negative and she was welcomed again.

She and her group are among 39 national contenders vying for a coveted victory that can be a stepping stone to a global career or a fleeting taste for fame.

For many, the global TV stage and audience of millions is a chance to express messages of inclusion and positivity.

The Russian performer, Manizha, sings a song whose lyrics include the verses: Every Russian Woman. Needs to know. You are strong enough to bounce off the wall.

The singer, whose family fled Tajikistan in Russia, said the message is for women around the world because we have to be, we have to be courageous. We must be happier. And I’m happy to be able to inspire them on this stage because, you know, the Eurovision stage is one of the biggest stages in the world.

Maltese singer Destiny also has a message of body positivity and is in a rush to take her to the final. The powerful voice of the 18-year-old helped her win the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and reach the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2017.

Amidst the many over-the-top performances, French singer Barbara Pravi’s relatively understated song Voil has become a favorite among bookmakers.

Cypriot singer Elena Tsagrinou has already been in the spotlight after Orthodox Christian worshipers on the Mediterranean island protested that he was promoting satanic worship.

Tsagrinou says her song, El Diabolo, which she performs alongside four dancers in tight red suits, was misinterpreted and is in fact about an abusive relationship between two lovers.

She laughs at the controversy which saw protesters waving wooden crosses and singing hymns on Cypriot state television in March.

Tsagrinou said dealing with the COVID-19 restrictions was difficult ahead of the competition, but it won’t hold us back and we are going to feel the vibe we want to feel and the smile on our face.