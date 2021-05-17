Mark Labbett weight loss: Chase star impresses fans after losing 10 stones





Mark Labett is known as the genius of the intimidating quiz on The Chase (Photo: ITV) The Chases Mark Labbett showed off his impressive 10 stone weight loss on Twitter. Posting a photo of himself looking dapper in a well-fitting suit, the 55-year-old showed the results of his impressive body overhaul after cutting back on sugar and carbs. Mark, nicknamed the beast on the ITV quiz, shines on the photo, which he captioned: The next member of the Double O section? People flocked to the comments section to praise his impressive transformation, also noting the similarities between Mark and James Bond. Fans couldn’t help but comment on how suave and sophisticated the genius of the game was. He looks fantastic, Mr Bond, one person commented. Looking big what a big challenge you have succeeded in, said another. Another wrote: You look good! Keep up the good work, sir! When Mark visited the Loose Women panel in March, he admitted to ditching five staggering pant sizes on a low-sugar, low-carb diet and chasing after a hyperactive child. He also explained that a friend advised him against getting a gastric band because of the way he consumes his calories through sugar. He said: I am not a drinker, but sugar has always been my downfall. A good friend of mine who had the gastric band said it wouldn’t do me any good because I get all of my calories from sugar and it’s too easy to digest. I still have some sugar, but a lot less. I should have even less. More: The Chase

He continued to give impressive insight into his weight loss, adding: I am gradually dropping Xs from my height. I went from 5XL to 4XL, and it looks like the next time I go shopping I’ll be able to squeeze into an XL underwear. I lost 10 stones. I had 29 stones when I was a full-time teacher in 2003, and I was in danger of hypertension. The Chase airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on ITV. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page, we would love to hear from you. MORE: Beat The Chasers Contestant Brazenly Invites Shaun Wallace To Dinner At McDonalds

MORE: Defeat Chasers Astonished Bradley Walsh After Candidate Called Out To Make Fun Of Her Years Ago













