Sunday’s events wrap up Scottish ‘back to business’ festival and games | New

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games concluded Sunday at Maryville College, capping two days of bagpipes, athletics and food galore.
The Sunday schedule included a morning worship service, a clan triathlon relay, a dog parade, a women’s haggi throw and closing ceremonies. The doors opened at 8 a.m. and the events lasted all afternoon.
Just as shows and events were plentiful at the festival, so too was the effort that went into making it happen. The festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill Kilgore, chairman of the nine-member board that oversees the festival, praised the work of the event planners.
We have a great group of people. They are all managing their end, Kilgore said. They have certain work assignments and they do them, so I’m just answering questions.
Kilgore said he was delighted to see the event happen, especially after the cancellation in recent years.
I know the whole county, the whole state, everyone wants to get back to normal, Kilgore said. And being able to host an event as COVID becomes more controlled, being able to start having things in our community means a lot. It helps small businesses in our community fill a bunch of hotel rooms. …
What does this mean economically for our community? People who buy gas, people who stay in hotel rooms. I think it’s a big step towards normalcy and it’s a big economic impact on our community to have so many people coming to town.
Last year’s cancellation did not affect the way the Blount Partnership, which helps promote the festival, handled its marketing duties this year, said communications director Jeff Muir. This had an impact on organizational efforts, however, for one event, he said, was a huge economic driver for the city and Maryville College.
When you put these events off for a year, (you) just try to make sure everyone comes back on the same page and make sure everyone’s role is … defined as before, trying to bring it all together, Muir said. With the governor’s release of all of the Tennessee Pledge guidelines and everything in between, it’s just kind of back to business as usual when holding the event.
The partnership has been the main sponsor of the festival since it moved from Gatlinburg to Blount County in 2011, Muir said. Its promotional efforts include building a website and mobile app for the festival.
It’s just one of the events we service, Muir said. (The partnership helped) get them off the ground a few years ago, and now they have an established leadership role, so they’re managing it on their own. Very minimal help from us (in this role). … we just help them promote it.
Bill Kilgore, (Vice Chairman of the Board) Keith Austin, these guys are doing a really good job of hosting the event and making sure it goes well, Muir added.
Kilgore is well aware of what the festival means for Maryville, a town with strong Scottish and Irish roots; his sixth great-grandfather was born in Scotland and immigrated to the area, he said, and many locals have a similar heritage.
The cool thing about the Scottish Festival is a lot about heritage, Kilgore said. Your family, your lineage and where they came from … the Scots-Irish have been here as long as anyone.
(The passion for heritage) makes us want to organize a good event, he said, so that everyone can learn.
