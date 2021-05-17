



Top 5 transformations of actor Vikram in Tamil cinema Highlights Actor Vikram is a versatile actor in the Tamil film industry He always puts his maximum efforts to transform both physically and mentally These are the 5 best efforts of this genre that Vikram has taken for different roles in various movies Tamil cinema has a lot of diehard actors who would be willing to devote their hearts and souls to living the life of a movie character. One of these actors is Vikram. The efforts actor Vikram has put into bringing a character to life are colossal. He often molds himself physically and mentally for any character he tries out. Over the decade, Vikram has made his acting versatile in various films. Let’s take a look at some of the best transformations Vikram has shown in some of his movies. Sethu Sethu directed by Bala gave the much needed breakthrough for Vikram. In the movie itself, Vikram was expected to appear in two different appearances, and the efforts the actor had put into bringing about this transformation is something unimaginable. In the first half of the film, he appears as a handsome student who is more of a rowdy student on college premises. But later in the movie, he suffers severe brain damage and ends up in an asylum. His appearance and performance as a mentally affected person was greatly appreciated. Pithamagan By the time Pithamagan came, Vikram was established as an actor. But Bala is a director who expects his artists to completely become the character’s nativity. From costume to appearance, he wants everything to be perfect. This turned Vikram into a ruthless and carefree guy for Pithamagan. His appearance and performance in the film earned him the National Award for that year. Deiva Thirumagan This film directed by AL Vijay was once again a test of the actor’s abilities. It must have performed as a mentally handicapped man who is also the father of a little girl. The film carried a lot of emotions and the actor pulled it off with ease. While there was no need for a big physical transformation, the movie turned out to be an open test for his mental abilities. I Among all the films, I has to be the movie that could have required the most effort from the actor’s body. He looked fit and strong until a certain part of the movie, and around the second half he becomes completely skinny and weak. The actor dropped some serious weights to appear as a hunchback. The film will always be remembered as a testament to his hard work. Iru mugan Even after playing such an important role in I, the actor’s quest did not end there. He gave a marveling performance in Anand Shankar’s film Iru mugan. His performance as an evil transgender brain was a performance out of the world. This particular character has received a lot of appreciation from fans and cinematic fraternities.







