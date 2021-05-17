What is the art museum in modern times?

The Sainsbury Wing galleries of the National Gallery in London, designed by Robert Venturi and Denise Scott Brown. . Image Matt Wargo / courtesy Venturi, Scott Brown and Associates, Inc.

“Is a museum defined by its collection? Or by its architecture? The modern art museum, Charles Saumarez Smith suggests that it is at the same time and yet something more ”. Lauren McQuistion, architectural designer and Ph.D. Candidate in Built Environment at the University of Virginia School of Architecture discusses in it Architect’s Journal Piece, Saumarez’s book, exploring the notion of modern museum.

Trustees, administrators and curators have done the most to change the face of artistic institutions in the 80 years or so that make up Saumarez Smith’s timeline. Throughout, the art historian and former director of the National Portrait Gallery in London attempts to glean, from the constructed form, the evolving goals, aspirations and beliefs of these actors. Yet, in his privilege of brevity, he omits the complex balance of interests and influences necessary for the realization of any museum project. These, it should be noted, often go well beyond museum leadership.

Once reserved for high culture, the museum has changed radically over the past century. . Image courtesy of Thames & Hudson

the deliveredThe structure of s is simple, comprising case studies that cover public and private institutions, canonical and lesser known. More enigmatic is the periodization to which the title alludes. The more than 40 museum buildings examined by Saumarez Smith are heterogeneous, stylistically evoking both modernism and postmodernism, as well as the yet to be codified idiom of the new millennium. However, it soon becomes clear that the modern catch-all signifier is a nod to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City. Marking a break with the traditional museum, Saumarez Smith’s close reading of MoMA recounts the efforts of fledgling institutions in the 1930s to seek a streamlined architecture that fits their innovative and unorthodox curatorial agenda. While this is a predictable starting point, the museum model established by MoMA effectively captures the institutional stories that follow.

If the modernist spatial logics linking form and function have long determined the basis of museum architecture, they have given way to something less detailed. Already in 1990, art historian Rosalind Krauss identified a new consumerist logic at work in the spaces of the late capitalist museum, a thesis explored further in Hal Fosters 2011 The Art-Architecture complex and Claire Bishops 2013 Radical museology. Saumarez Smith evokes this development, the repercussions of which are numerous: today’s museums are no longer reserves of high culture, nor do they espouse articles of faith in the public good. Rather, they find themselves forced to compete in an attention economy that revolves around individualized experiences and product placement. And while museums once relied on architecture for their mooring, the opposite is increasingly true. For example, the brutalist Marcel Breuers 1966 building on Manhattans Upper East Side, which houses the Whitney Museum until 2015, has become something closer to a spin, Kunsthalle– gallery style, having hosted exhibitions of modern and contemporary Mets collections and recently reopened as a temporary residence of the Frick collections.

Marcel Breuers The brutalist structure of Manhattan is currently without a permanent tenant. Image Bettmann / Getty Images

A consummate industry insider, Saumarez Smith would seem a potentially compelling guide to navigating these shifting priorities and dynamics. It’s a shame, then, that The modern art museum double on the narrative devices worn by time. The chronological flow of the case studies is clear enough to be followed, even for those unfamiliar with 20th century art history, but the most discerning reader wonders what more could have been gleaned if the museums had been organized by theme, that is, by type, context or institutional orientation. Although the book claims to have a global reach, it fits into an American and European context and is based on personal judgments. The various museums, renovations and additions that make the cut are just the ones the author admires[s] or think[s] are important. Given this bias and the current expansionist zeal of art world institutions, it’s no surprise that the same handful of institutions (or brands) appear more than once. The architectural analysis thus proposed leaves unexplored the co-constitutive role of art and architecture in framing visitors’ experiences. Instead, the book progresses from one story capsule to the next, producing a cavalcade of names, dates, and benevolent statements about the place of museums in civil society.

In the epilogue, Saumarez Smith suggests that museums are now under attack from political, technological and economic forces. He envisions the changing nature of art exhibitions, financial constraints and pressures in an increasingly globalized world, and the demotion of artistic status to a form of entertainment. Added to this is the emergence of a large and better informed public, whose concerns about the sources of donor wealth, demands for the repatriation of colonial artefacts and calls for the dismantling of the cannon threaten the institutions to which Saumarez Smith has served. devoted his life. (In addition to the National Portrait Gallery, he has held executive positions at the National Gallery and the Royal Gallery.)

Although he sounds the alarm bells, his feelings of closure amount to a predictable gamble of responsibility. Reinvention may be inherent in the modern museum, but it is incumbent on a new generation of architects, trustees and museum directors [to react] to the changing demands of their audiences, concludes Saumarez Smith. However, this generational approach to change is slow. Museum commissions are beyond the reach of most companies, and those with portfolios and profiles generally worth considering tend to be older and whiter. Museum leaders, including administrators and directors, suffer from the same lack of diversity. Meeting the current challenges facing art museums will require new perspectives and openness to structural changes.

The entrance to Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by Jean Nouvel. Image Charles Saumarez Smith

The pandemic has provided a glimpse of a future in which museums have become disembodied, both from their host architecture and from their collections. Due to enforced foreclosure measures, institutions have revamped exhibitions for digital formats, diversified their programming, and developed new outreach platforms. For many, these changes will undoubtedly have lasting effects. However, the opportunity still exists to go further; As museums reopen, they should reconsider the usefulness of architectures not only to protect the health of staff and visitors, but also to accommodate those who have been traditionally excluded.

The modern art museum is filled with historical photographs, design sketches, architectural models, and portraits of the museum’s patrons and architects. After a year of quarantine, travel restrictions, and closed doors, it will no doubt appeal to arts and culture enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a thrill-seeking proxy. But the past year has also made our lack of support for cultural institutions and our society’s failures in equity and inclusion even more evident. Can we continue to engage in some form of escape that negates these very realities? Rather than worrying about how much we’ve missed, we should keep the pressure on institutions to initiate much-needed changes. As we begin the process of reintegrating and re-engaging civic space, nothing is more vital.

This article was originally published in the architect’s journal.