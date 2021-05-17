IM and Norway Resume Live Summer Entertainment on Thursdays | News, Sports, Jobs





After a one-year hiatus in Norway and a late start to Iron Mountain in 2020, live outdoor music on Thursdays will return this summer. The two free summer concert series – the Out to Lunch day in downtown Iron Mountain and the Music in the Park evening in downtown Norway – are scheduled to begin on June 10. Lunch will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Thursdays at the Downtown Development Authority Stage at Magee Johnson Park, on Hughitt Street and Iron Mountain Street. Music in the park will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the band’s shell on Main Street. Crossroads Church on Odill Drive will host Music in the Park concerts in inclement weather. Out to Lunch concerts in the past were moved to the Braumart Theater when rain threatened, with the change posted on Facebook, but it was not clear if that would be done this year. Out to Lunch and Music in the Park will include three “Double header” events on June 10, July 8 and August 12, when the same group will perform at both community events. “We hope the people who come to Iron Mountain for Out to Lunch enjoy the afternoon, have a nice dinner in the area, and head to the beautiful Band Shell Park in Norway for these free evening shows,” Music in the Park spokesperson Carol Sundstrom said. The Music in the Park program began in 2013 and continued for three summers before funding from the Michigan Council for the Arts grant ended. After many Norwegian residents called for the resumption of concerts, the program was revived through the efforts of a steering committee that included local artist and former Sundstrom organizer Greg Hunt, a retired instrumental music teacher from the schools. from the region of Norway-Vulcan and Ray Anderson, director of the city of Norway. Iron Mountain’s Out to Lunch program keeps audiences entertained even longer. Started by the late Magee Johnson in 2002, the program is now managed by the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority, or DDA. Sponsorships for the Music in the Park series come from donations from city residents, local businesses and contributions ranging from $ 25 to large donations from local businesses and organizations. Out to Lunch raises funds through sponsorships, funds raised through a 50-50 raffle and in-kind donations. This year’s season sponsor is First National Bank & Trust, with an additional sponsor for each weekly concert. “It’s great to see these two series return to the full summer schedule. We have some fantastic artists lined up and we know our community will appreciate the variety of styles the artists bring to both Iron Mountain and Norway downtowns ”. Said Amber Pipp, Director of Iron Mountain DDA. Dual title concerts include: – June 10: Michael Prucinsky and his friends (Safe Sax!) From Port Washington, Wisconsin .; – July 8: Kind of Blues of Escanaba, Iron Mountain, Menominee; – August 12: The DayDreamers of Marquette. For more information or for full season schedules, go online at facebook.com/Norway-Music-In-The-Park or Downtownironmountain.com/out-to-lunch. Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







