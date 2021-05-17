Sarabhai vs Sarabhais Indravadan denounced nepotism and Bollywood awards in 2005. Watch the video





While it’s only in recent years that nepotism in Bollywood has been exposed and the credibility of the awards questioned, Indravadan Sarabhai seems to have gotten the memo long before that. In a Sarabhai vs Sarabhai video shared online, the character of Satish Shahs drew attention to unethical practices in the film industry. The episode originally aired on November 14, 2005. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which aired from 2004 to 2006, was about two generations of a quintessential high society family living in the upscale Malabar Hill neighborhood of Mumbai. It featured an ensemble cast including Satish, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar. In a clip from one of the episodes, Indravadan read a poem about the current state of Bollywood, talking about a fictional movie starring fictional actors, Sushil and Sandhya. Sushil ki acting uske muscles karte hai, chehra hai blank jaise mara kabootar, dialogues woh bole toh lagta hai ease jaise bigda ho padosi ka scooter (Sushils muscles play the game for him, his face is as empty as a dead pigeon. When he recounts dialogues, it looks like the neighbors are spitting out a scooter), he said. Sandhya se zyada deti hai chipkali expression, phir bhi Sandhya banegi best actress is saal. Sushil ke muscles ko milega kyunki price uske papa hai jury by samjhe? Picture ko denge four critical stars, kyunki woh toh hai producers ke chamche (Even a lizard has more expressions than Sandhya but she will always win the award for best actress. Sushils muscles will be rewarded because her father is on the jury (Getting four stars (because the critics are sycophants of the producer), was another excerpt from the poem. See Also: Shilpa Shetty Glimpses His Room In New Selfie, Wants To Tell Coronavirus To Beat Him In 2017, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai returned with a second season, which showed the life of the Sarabhai family after seven years. However, he was unable to replicate the success of the original.



