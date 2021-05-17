Renowned Pudhupettai actor Nitish Veera succumbs to COVID-19





The actor has delivered memorable performances in many Tamil films including Kaala, Asuran and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, among others.

Tamil actor Nitish Veera, who has played key roles in many Kollywood films, including the role of Dhanush Pudhupettai and sports drama Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, died on Monday May 17 due to COVID-19. He was 45 years old. The young actor is well known for his roles in Kaala and Asuran and also reportedly played a key role in the upcoming film by actor Vijay Sethupathi and Sruthi Haasans Laabam. Nitish Veera was from Madurai and has two daughters, aged 7 and 8. Many members of the Tamil cinema fraternity have taken to social media to offer their condolences. Director Selvaraghavan, who directed the 2006 gangster drama Pudhupettai and gave Nitish his first meaningful break, shared a screenshot of Dhanush and Nitish from the movie and wrote, REST IN PEACE MY “MANI (sic). Expressing his heartfelt condolences, actor Vishnu Vishal, who has shared the screen with Nitish in a few films, wrote: #RIPNitishVeera It hurts to write this … Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This second wave of covid is taking so many lives away from you. Be careful and keep your loved ones very close to you … Actor Ammu Abhirami co-star of Nitishs in period action movie 2019 Asuran, Condemned the sudden disappearance of Nitishs. #Asuran #Nitishveera Shattered to learn that Nitish Anna is no longer, very shockingly, such a wonderful and caring co-artist, I never expected her soul to rest in peace. #RIPNitishVeera

