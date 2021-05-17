Prince Charles Planted Tree to Launch The Queen’s Green Canopy Plant a Tree for the Jubilee Initiative | Entertainment





Prince Charles planted an oak tree at Windsor Castle in honor of the Queen’s Green Canopy. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the ‘Plant a Jubilee Tree’ initiative was launched to encourage the nation to plant trees from October 2021 to the end of 2022. In addition to honoring the Platinum Jubilee, The Queen’s Green Canopy showcases 70 ancient forests and trees across the UK, and the Royal Family has partnered with the Royal Horticultural Societys Chelsea Flower Show and the Association Cool Earth charity. A pilot tree planting and management training program for unemployed youth was also announced. In recently released images which were taken in March, the Prince of Wales and his mother – who planted more than 1,500 trees during her reign – were photographed as the first to line the throne planted Verdun’s first oak tree in the royal residence of the queen. . And the 72-year-old royal and environmentalist described planting a tree as a declaration of hope and faith in the future. In a video message, he said: It is absolutely essential that more of the right species of trees are planted, in the right places, and that more forests, avenues, hedges and hedge trees and urban plantations are established, while ensuring that we too protect and maintain what we already have. Whether you are an individual wishing to plant a single sapling in your garden, a school or community group planting a tree, a council, charity or business intending to plant an entire avenue of trees, or a farmer looking to create new hedges, everyone across the country can get involved. Those who plant a tree can share a picture of the moment on an interactive Queens Green Canopy map. As for the pilot program, people aged 16-24 will be able to apply and the sessions will be facilitated by Capel Manor College London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the project. He said: The Queens Green Canopy is a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s years of service in this country. I urge everyone to get involved and plant a tree for the jubilee. Woodland Trust Managing Director Darren Moorcroft added: There is no more appropriate way to celebrate Her Majesty’s Jubilee than by striving to increase and protect our native forest cover. The past year highlighted the central role that trees and woods play in the life of the nation. We need more projects like this, giving people access to our natural heritage, opportunities to do something positive for the environment and helping to save it for our children in the face of a climate and natural crisis. combined.

