AT&T WarnerMedia and Discovery discuss merger





AT&T is preparing to divest its entertainment business, WarnerMedia, and merge it with competitor Discovery, Bloomberg reported yesterday. What is included? WarnerMedia is home to such reputable brands as CNN, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. movie studios and HBO, as well as streaming service HBO Max, which celebrates its first anniversary next week.

Discovery Inc., in addition to its eponymous TV channel, offers a variety of lifestyle and reality brands: Animal Planet, Oprah Winfrey Network, Food Network, TLC and HGTV … brands that you can also catch on its platform of three-month-old streaming, Discovery +. If the deal comes to fruition and could be announced today, this is a catalog of content compelling enough to stand up to the streaming heavyweights Netflix and Disney +, which have 200 million and over, respectively. 100 million subscribers. Together, WarnerMedia and Discovery would be worth $ 150 billion, Financial Times estimates. It's a U-turn for AT&T WarnerMedia was formed just three years ago with the $ 85 billion acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T. The deal was overshadowed by a years-long struggle with the Justice Department, which filed a lawsuit to block the acquisition on antitrust grounds, but lost. So why is AT&T changing course now? CEO John Stankey, who held the most senior position last summer, left some of AT&T's less profitable divisions. The company is repaying heavy debts resulting from recent acquisitions and, in a bid to catch up major wireless service providers Verizon and T-Mobile, are making expensive investments in 5G and fiber. While AT&T funneled resources into production for HBO Max, it got rid of some other media assets. In December, AT&T sold anime streamer Crunchyroll to Sony. In February, he struck a deal with TPG to split up DirecTV's operations.

In February, he struck a deal with TPG to split up DirecTV’s operations. Big picture: Owning the distribution and the content is difficult, and a WarnerMedia-Discovery merger “would underscore the difficulty that telecommunications companies like AT&T and Verizon … have had in finding a profit from their media operations,” Bloomberg writes. Verizon recently sold its media assets to Apollo Global Management for $ 5 billion.

