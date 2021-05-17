The Biggest Twists Of Bollywood Celebrities Of The Recent Past





A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan posted a video where he can be seen reciting a poem in Hindi called “Ruke na tu”. In the now-deleted video, Bachchan claimed that the words were written by his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan He later admitted that the poem was in fact written by poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi. He shared the same video on Twitter after editing the part where he mentions that the poem was written by his father. He also wrote in Hindi alongside the video: “Ruke na tu ke rachaiyta: Prasoon Joshi”. Here are some of the biggest blunders made by Bollywood celebrities in the recent past: Preity Zinta Preity Zinta confused the names of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan with Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan. She had tweeted: “Prithviraj Chauhan is a new CM; he is the namesake of a fearless Rajput king! We hope he can become an inspiring leader and do his name (sic) justice! ” Sidharth malhotra At an awards ceremony, Sidharth Malhotra was on stage when he called Citylights actress Patralekha a “Patrakar”. He then apologized for it. Patralekha had won the award for the most promising (female) actor. Alia bhatt During a rapid fire on Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt was asked who was the President of India. She replied confidently: “Prithviraj Chavan”. Alia had appeared on the show with her Student of the Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Anushka sharma She confused the names of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, while paying tribute to him. She tweeted, Very sad to hear of the passing of APJ Kalam Azad. Loss of an inspiring visionary and a wonderful soul. May his soul be torn apart (sic). Anu malik Malik, who presented the award for Most Entertaining Actor in a Comedy Role at the Big Star Entertainment Awards, announced Nishant Bhandari instead of Nushrat Bharucha. Director Luv Ranjan quickly got up from his seat and took the stage to say he may be referring to Nushrat Bharucha. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

