Actor Vikram Chatterjee is one year older





Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee turned a year older today (May 17). He will spend the day with his family. Due to the pandemic and strict guidelines amid the state’s lockdown, the actor abandoned the plan to throw an extravagant celebration. Vikram is inundated with birthday wishes from friends, industry peers, and fans. Last night at midnight, Oindrila Sen and Ankush Hazra wished him a video call. They also shared some cute posts on social media, wishing Vikram his birthday. Vikram as well as Ankush and Aneek Dhar mobilized to help their fellow citizens affected by the pandemic. They have launched a free food delivery service to patients who test positive for COVID-19 and their isolated families. The actor also helped people get oxygen cylinders and other medical supplies amid the second wave of COVID-19.



Career-wise, Vikram will soon be seen hosting the new season of Dance Bangla Dance, alongside Ankush. This is the first time that BFFs Vikram and Ankush will co-host a show. The next season of the dance reality show will be a star-studded affair. It will star Bollywood actor Govinda and actors Jeet and Subhashree Ganguly as judges. Vikram had already started filming for the series. The actor has been featured in a number of popular soap operas including Ichche Nodee and Phagun Bou.



