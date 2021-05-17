Coming up: the return of In Treatment and Master of None, plus a musical journey to 1971

1. One of my favorite series is Processing, the HBO drama whose half-hour episodes were therapy sessions that looked like little one-act plays. So I’m both excited and wary that the show will return to HBO more than a decade after its third season, with Uzo Aduba instead of Gabriel Byrne as the therapist. Now located in Los Angeles instead of on the East Coast, the show returns Sunday at 10 p.m., and I’ll be sure to write more about it later. The new cast will include John Benjamin Hickey, Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Ramos, Liza Coln-Zayas and Quintessa Swindell. Look for 24 episodes, with four episodes airing each week (two on Sunday, two on Monday).
2. Another favorite returns this week, after a four-year hiatus. The third season of five episodes of Master of None, created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, arrives Sunday on Netflix, apparently with some modifications. The first two seasons focused on Ansaris Dev, an actor and a romantic. The new season will focus on lesbian friend Devs Denise, played by Lena Waithe, and his wife. Waithe and Ansari co-wrote the season and Ansari directed each episode.
3. Will it be better than those VH1 clip-a-thons? We’ll see, 1971: the year music changed everything is an eight-episode look at one of those years that saw the release of a ton of classic albums from Marvin Gaye, David Bowie, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, Lou Reed and the Who, among others. It’s on Apple TV + Friday.
4. Former local comedian and current Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay has a show on HBO. Break with Sam Jay Premieres Fridays at 9 p.m., with group conversations on hot topics, one-on-one interviews and sketches. Its produced by Prentice Penny of Insecure.
5. A star-filled cast fills a seven-episode anthology series on the subject, and I’m citing press materials on the deeper meaning of human connection. Solos, available Friday on Amazon, features sci-fi stories for the near future with themes involving AI, smart homes, and memory transplants. Well see how it differs from Black Mirror, another anthology series with similar storylines. Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Nicole Beharie, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu and Dan Stevens are the stars.
6. The Queens Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy Hosts The Season Finale Of Saturday Night Live. The musical guest is Lil Nas X.
