Tourism industry desperately needs workers: ‘We need help’

RICHMOND, Virginia – As COVID-19 restrictions expire soon, experts say tourism is set to explode this summer.

While industry professionals welcome the changes, many are struggling to cope with increased demand due to a lack of manpower.

“I’m here to tell you, when it comes to employees, we need help,” said Todd “Parney” Parnell, COO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

This same plea is echoed across industries affected by COVID-19, especially in sports and entertainment.

“We didn’t have a 2020 season, so part-time employees, if they were looking for a job somewhere else during the summer, they got it,” Parney said.

He said the organization was currently struggling to fill part-time positions, especially in the food and beverage department.

It comes as the Diamond is once again welcoming fans since the coronavirus canceled baseball.

“To our first host family, it was quite obvious that people hadn’t been to the Diamond in over a year because they were spending money like MC Hammer in the 90s,” said Parney joked.

Governor Northam recently announced that all COVID restrictions would be lifted in less than two weeks, which heightened Parney’s concerns about staffing.

“How are we going to be staffed for the 10,000 people who will be there July 3-4,” Parney asked. “A lot of people besides me are losing sleep over it.”

A few tens of kilometers on I-64, a similar scenario plays out in Williamsburg.

“We have certainly seen challenges, but we are also making good progress,” said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens and Water Country USA.

He said a labor shortage limited some operations, but it didn’t hurt the customer experience.

“We had to adjust the business based on the resources we have and the demand in the park,” Lembke said. “But the good news is that we have continued to develop the experience of rides, shows and culinary offerings, or food and wine events, all of the things that customers expect and love, that we have. could offer. “

In Doswell, Kings Dominion is delaying the reopening of its water park, Soak City, for several weeks due to a lack of lifeguards and other staff.

“When the pandemic hit, 40% of the jobs lost were related to travel and tourism,” said Jack Berry, president of Richmond Region Tourism. “A lot of these people have found other jobs or careers. Some are still unemployed,” Berry said.

He said it was a race for business owners to fill in some of the gaps before social distancing and capacity limits disappeared on Memorial Day weekend.

“We just think the gates are going to collapse and travelers are going to flood not only central Virginia, but Virginia and the whole country as well,” Berry said.

Berry hopes relief is in sight as students graduate and look for jobs, but he mentioned it will be a gradual return to normal.

If you are looking for a job, Lembke and Parney offer these messages:

“It’s a fun environment,” Lemke said of Busch Gardens. “We’re a very unique company, a customer-oriented company, a lot of interaction with the audience and the ability to really influence a guest day. You’re around roller coasters and shows and all the fun stuff that people love about Busch Gardens. “

“We’re not in the baseball business,” Parney said of the Flying Squirrels. “We are not in the entertainment business. We are in the souvenir making business. And whether you are a ticket taker, whether you are a food and beverage employee, whether you are an usher, you are all part of memory doing business. “

Lembke and Parney said they offer competitive salaries and fun perks along with other incentives.

Busch Gardens holds in-person career fairs twice a week in the theme park. Hiring managers also accept online applications. Click here for more information.

And interested candidates can click here to contact Flying squirrels.

