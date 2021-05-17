Aurangzeb by Arjun Kapoor is a mix of all Bollywood thrillers. Monday Masala

Two warring families, trying to avenge what happened in the past, has been the plot of many Bollywood films. Add to that the gangster vs cop saga, the dramatic story of twins separated at birth, and several other subplots set in the concrete jungle of Gurugram, then Gurgaon, and we have Arjun Kapoor’s Aurangzeb. Starring Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Sikander Kher, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tanvi Azmi, among others, Aurangzeb is an interesting mix of several Bollywood storylines, served up with some unexpected twists.

Monday Masala this week we’re talking about Aurangzeb, Arjun Kapoor’s best performance yet. From plot twists to the impeccable performances of the actors, Aurangzeb has many factors that make him a masala artist.

PURANI PARIVARIK RANJISH AND BADLA

Bollywood’s love affair with family feuds is nothing new. Long and complicated family battles have always prompted moviegoers to come out of their homes to watch the film in theaters. Atul Sabharwal’s Aurangzeb is based on the same plot, with a battle between a police family and a gangster family at the center, taking place over nearly three hours, but still making sure the audience is ready for a twist. of the plot every two minutes. in the movie.

The fight is for the real estate throne. Yashwardhan Singh (Jackie Shroff) is a real estate mogul in Gurgaon. He runs his empire without scruples under the guise of legitimate businesses. A family of policemen, including Ravikanth (Rishi Kapoor), his son Dev (Sikander Kher) and his nephew Arya (Prithviraj Sukumaran), hold Yashwardhan responsible for suspending the Ravikanths’ brother Vijaykanth (Anupam Kher) from the police. After Vijaykanth’s death, the police family decide to destroy Singh and his son, and therefore dismiss Vijaykanth on false corruption charges.

But what is the reason Yashwardhan got Vijaykanth fired from the police force? A love triangle. Yashwardhan’s wife, Veera (Tanvi Azmi), mother of two twin sons, Ajay and Vishal, along with Singh, is Vijaykanth’s lover. She leaves Singh for Vijaykanth.

JUDWAA BHAI

When we say judwaa, we nowhere imply any link with the films of director David Dhawan, first with Salman Khan then with Varun Dhawan. Aurangzeb follows a set of separated identical twin brothers, Ajay and Vishal (Arjun Kapoor in a dual role). Like any Kahaani filmi, every parent has a son – so Ajay was raised by a fearsome father tycoon, while Vishal grew up with his mother and Vijaykanth. Depending on their upbringing, their personalities and behaviors also differ. While Ajay has a debauched life, Vishal is clean shaven, benevolent and innocent.

But when it comes to one brother taking another’s life, Vishal does it with fabulous ease. After Ajay is kidnapped by the police and tortured in the hope that he will reveal his father’s dirty secrets, Vishal replaces Ajay and snuggles into Ajay life – at home, in the office with his father and even with Ajay’s girlfriend (Sashaa Agha).

The brothers, however, do not possess twin telepathy and neither do they begin to behave like the others out of the blue (which we have seen in Judwaa).

A COMPLETE STORY

Unlike many Indian films which lack a script, Aurangzeb is a full-bodied story. From start to finish, the plot twists were introduced impeccably, supported by an impressive cast and efficient performance. During the course of the film, different characters take turns channeling their inner Aurangzeb and thus define why the film was named after the historic Aurangzeb – the ruler of the Mughal Empire for 49 years. Aurangzeb is considered one of the most astute and cruel Mughal rulers who wrested the richest throne in the world in 1658, after imprisoning both his father, Shah Jahan, and his brother, Murad.

While many argue that Aurangzeb’s USP – his subplots – is the reason the film didn’t perform well at the box office, we also find people who can’t help but watch the film. every time it is played on TV because of these. very subplots. The wonderful performance of Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor managing to defend himself for the most part and Jackie Shroff in action are the factors that make Aurangzeb intriguing. The supporting actors, including Deepti Naval, Swara Bhaskar and Amrita Singh, perform all of their tracks with conviction. And what we have as a result is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that you can’t stop watching.

