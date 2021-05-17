My husband is dead and my sister says I’m too angry

Dear Amy: My husband passed away very suddenly a few months ago from COVID.

It was a second marriage because my first husband died young from cancer.

When I contact my sister, she gives me advice on how to deal with the problem. I know she means okay, but she really has no idea what she’s talking about.

Now that things have opened up with the vaccines, she has traveled to Hawaii and New York, rather than coming to me and dealing with my grief.

I am really hurt by her neglect and when I tell her that she says she will be there for me “when I get my anger under control”.

I want to have a relationship with her, but I don’t think it all should be on me.

Thoughts?

In mourning

Dear mourning: Please accept my deepest sympathy for your losses. Being twice widowed – and losing your loved one so suddenly to this ruthless disease – I can’t even imagine.

I say feel your anger as much as you need to. Don’t suppress it to appease your selfish sister. You shouldn’t feel like you have to move around this world by someone else’s metric. Not now, anyway.

I urge you to find a grief group, either locally in person or virtually, and connect with others who can support and affirm your process.

There is a very active support group on Facebook for people who have lost loved ones to COVID: “Covid-19 Loss Support for Family & Friends”. I hope you will join. The participants are extremely honest and support each other.

Dear Amy: I am a new mom with two 1 year old babies.

My wife and I love being moms, but I’m quite sad that due to the pandemic no one in my family has met our fast growing babies in person.

For the first year, I took this in stride and assumed that visits would be possible in 2021, after the vaccinations.

We are an eight hour flight from our family and driving is not possible. I don’t feel comfortable taking our unmasked babies on a long flight (from a safety point of view).

However, my family members are unwilling to be vaccinated or are vaccinated but do not intend to visit.

I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to ask my unvaccinated loved ones to visit me, due to the risk to themselves, our babies and others.

I expressed how sad it makes me to my mom and my brother, but they still don’t plan to visit me and my mom still doesn’t plan to get the vaccine.

Besides working to accept that our babies won’t meet any of my family for probably a year or so, is there anything else I can do?

We are already talking by video, but it is not the same.

I’m pretty heartbroken about this, although I do recognize how such a small thing to deal with compared to what some have suffered in this pandemic.

On a distant island

Dear distant: Some people would jump on a plane easily and quickly and fly for eight hours just to feel the top of your baby’s head. Others just don’t seem to be able to “make it” for a variety of reasons.

I have faced this sadness myself, living in England as a new mom – and very lonely -. None of my child’s grandparents could manage the transatlantic trip to see us.

The pandemic has amplified the travel anxieties of everyone, including yours.

Yes, I think you will have to accept that your family members will not meet your babies until you and your wife can travel with them. I feel like you feel rejected, but I warn you to understand that the bond and bond of others with your children will probably never match yours. Realize, too, that it is the loss of your family members – but they just don’t know it.

I hope you continue to foster connections through video and photos, and plan your own trip when you can manage it.

Two toddlers on a long flight: here’s an adventure for mom!

Dear Amy: I was really upset by your response to “Miffed Manager”, who complained because an employee “didn’t ask permission” to take time off.

Employees do not need “permission” to take the time to which they are legitimately entitled.

Miffed!

Dear Miffed !: Many readers responded in the same way. I interpreted this question to have to do with receiving adequate notice from the PTO (paid time off), but you’re right – this manager focused on “permission”, and I have it. simply failed.

You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.