Prisons push COVID-19 cases in Thailand to new daily high

Thai health officials on Monday reported 9,635 new cases of coronavirus, doubling the previous daily record set last week. More than 70% of Monday’s increase – 6,853 cases – came from prisons. The total of confirmed cases in Thailand has risen to 111,082, of which nearly three-quarters – 82,219 have been recorded since the start of April this year, when a new wave of coronavirus infections began. Twenty-five deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 614. Thailand has recorded around 7,100 cases including 63 deaths over the past year, which has been considered an achievement in bringing the virus under control. The capital, Bangkok, accounted for 1,843 of the new cases on Monday, with no signs of a decline, said Taweesilp Visanuyotin, spokesperson for the government Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. He said half of the city’s 50 districts had high rates of infection. Despite no decline in infections, restaurants in Bangkok and neighboring provinces were allowed to resume indoor dining until 9 p.m. on Monday, with seating limited to 25% of capacity. As of May 1, they were only allowed to offer take-out service. Bangkok officials said the closures would be extended for another two weeks for schools, entertainment venues, cinemas, fitness clubs and sports arenas. The current wave has been attributed to nightclubs in the popular entertainment districts of Bangkok. But 28 virus clusters have now been identified in 19 districts, including markets, slums, social housing and construction sites. Corrections announced that during the first half of this month, it performed COVID-19 tests on 24,357 inmates in eight prisons, including five in Bangkok, and about half tested positive.

