Bollywood: Neena Gupta happy to have a chance to choose unique and unconventional roles







Actress Neena Gupta.

Image Credit: IANS

Seasoned actress Neena Gupta had no inhibitions about portraying a nonagenarian in the upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson. She says that these days, just like filmmakers, actors also have a chance to choose things that are hatke (unconventional). Gupta plays Sardar, a fiery Indian grandmother with a heart of gold who wishes to see her at her home in Lahore. The 61-year-old star used prosthetics to achieve the look of a 90-year-old. Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in “Sardar Ka Grandson”.

Image Credit: Netflix

Speaking of actors who are now pushing the boundaries and not shy about portraying older characters, Gupta told IANS: It’s because times have changed and the way people script different kinds of scripts. The way actors get a variety of roles and the most important is that the audience accepts it has also helped. This is a very encouraging thing. She hopes audiences will enjoy her role in the film. If people like me in this movie, it will be such a good thing for me and I think there will be a lot of other actors who will have the courage to do something like that as well. The first thing I said was I didn’t want to play such an old woman, but when I read the script I said I had to, she said. The actress added: These days we actors are fortunate enough to pick up stuff that is a bit hatke, different, and not the usual stuff. The actors are very happy to experiment as the producers, directors and writers experiment. It’s a good time. Sardar Ka Grandson is scheduled for release on Netflix on May 18.

