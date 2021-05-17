Meghan Markle ‘isn’t the only one to blame when Harry’s true self emerges’, writer says

The world is now seeing the “real Prince Harry” and Meghan Markle is not “the only one to blame” for the split between the couple and the rest of the royal family, according to the wife of Michael Gove.
Columnist Sarah Vine said the Duke of Sussex’s comments on The Armchair Expert podcast show with Dax Shepard made him “equally complicit” in the attacks on the Royal Family.
Harry, 36, revealed he had wanted to leave the firm in his twenties and said ‘look what this did to my mother’, while suggesting he inherited the pain from his parents.
The Duke also hinted that Father Charles left him with genetic pain and suffering.
In his Mail on Sunday columnMs Vine, who is married to the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said that while Harry has been different since he met his wife, he has not been “brainwashed” by Meghan.
Instead, he is “just starting to be himself.”
She added: “I don’t think she [Meghan] is the only one to blame. I think Harry is just as complicit. It’s just that we never really wanted to accept him because in our minds he’s still that tragic young boy at his mother’s funeral.
“But that Harry is gone now and the man we see in front of us is a very different pot of fish. Far from being brainwashed by Meghan, I think he’s just starting to be himself. “
In the Bomb podcast released last week, Harry reflected on how he wanted to break the cycle for his own children.
He said, however, “there is no blame,” and the finger should not be pointed at anyone.
He said: “I don’t think we should be pointing fingers or blaming anyone, but certainly in relation to parenthood, if I have felt some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or the suffering that my father or my parents may have suffered, I’m going to make sure to break this cycle so as not to pass it on, fundamentally.
It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that’s passed on anyway, so we as parents should do as much as we can to try and say you know what, this happened to me, I’m going to make sure that does not happen to you.
Ms Vine said he clearly “harbored a deep resentment” towards her father and family for the “unfair way” he believed Diana was treated.
She added that although we “saw glimpses of this before” he “finally made it clear”, marrying someone he probably knew “would never take public life in Britain” and who might “provide him with the perfect excuse to leave.”
