Top 10 Tampa Bay area events for the week of May 17-23

Foreign: The award-winning group with 16 best hits 30, including Juke Box Heroes and I wanna know what love is comes to Tampa Bay for two acoustic shows. $ 73.25 to $ 103.25. 8 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday. Ruth Eckerd Room, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Blue Star Museum program: The Tampa Bay History Center and the Museum of Science and Industry join the Blue Star Museum’s program to offer free entry to serving military, National Guard and Reserve, and up to five members of the family, until September 6. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Old Water St., Tampa, 813-228-0097; and MOSI, 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa, 813-987-6000.

Bryan Callen: The actor, comedian, podcaster and original MadTV actor known for his recurring role as Coach Mellor on ABCs Schooled and The Goldbergs executed. Masks or shields are necessary when you are not eating or drinking. Individual tickets are not sold. Tickets must be purchased in tables of two or four. 21 years and over only. $ 64 two, $ 128 four. 7:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7:00 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Comedy Improv Theater, 1600 E 8th Avenue, Tampa. 813-864-4000.

Packets of lavender, wildflowers, sweet herbs and sage have been available in recent years at the Tampa Bay Women’s Expo. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Tampa Bay Times ]

Tampa Bay Women’s Expo: Catch your girlfriends for a day of relaxation and rejuvenation, with a focus on health, yoga, and holistic nutrition, plus seminars. Enjoy shopping, food, wine, games and beauty services. Ticket and slot reservations are necessary to ensure social distancing. Release. 11 am-4pm Saturday. Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-893-8134.

Florida Orchestra Pop Concert: Socially removed from the stage, the orchestra presents Rhapsody in Blue with pieces by Gershwin. $ 23 to $ 53. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-892-3337.

Mystery interactive dinner show: Tackle a hilarious and stimulating crime over dinner. Just beware. The culprit is in plain sight, and you may be the prime suspect. $ 62.99. 6 pm-9pm Saturday. Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore, 5312 Avion Drive, Tampa. 866-496-0635.

Scenes from “Van Gogh Alive” during a media preview of the exhibition. Watch a short play about van Gogh at the museum on Thursday evening. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Letters from Vincent Van Gogh: A Dramatic Reading: This short piece examines letters in which van Gogh discusses the purpose and creation of art, the frustration of limitation and his fear of loneliness and despair for humanity. It is also broadcast live on the Dal YouTube channel. Included with admission; free streaming. 6 pm-7pm Thursday. Dal Museum, 1 Dal Blvd, St. Petersburg. 727-823-3767.

The Wendy House: A son and his partner of deceased fathers freak out as they return home and face old friends, memories and the truth. Mature audience only. Seating is limited to 20 people, so tickets must be purchased in advance. The show is also broadcast live. Call to purchase tickets live or in person. $ 28. 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. LAB Theater Project, 812 E Henderson Ave., Tampa. 813-586-4272.

Mark James: The ventriloquist and comedian who has been on ABC Hello america and Carnival cruises happen. $ 20. From 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Coconuts Comedy Club at MJs, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-360-5653.

Crystal Fox of Tampa, who plays Lady Catherine, fences with Ryan Jones of Detroit, who plays Chippy, during the Trial by Combat Fight Show at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival. [ Tampa Bay Times ]

Bay Area Renaissance Festival: It’s the last weekend to join the villagers of Fittleworth and Queen Katherine Parr and her court in the 16th century European village with four entertainment stages with musicians, magicians, jugglers and mimes. More than 100 artisans will fill the festival market and you can attend live armored games. $ 14.95 to $ 22.95. 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday. Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Boulevard, City of Dade. 800-601-4848.