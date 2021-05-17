Hardeep Singh aka Hardy Singh is rolling the Bollywood industry with his Bhangra skills





Hardeep Singh, who has judged numerous Bhangra competitions in Dubai and Malaysia, leads an international Bhangra group in Dubai. Working alongside a number of well known Punjabi Bollywood actors like Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh and Sharry Mann, he has performed in many songs such as “Mascarey Wali Akh and Beautiful-Shivjot” and “Punjabi Anthem – Nirmal Sidhu. ” Values, beliefs and aspirations are shaped by culture, which helps define the national identity of a people. It is essential to preserve our cultural heritage in order to maintain our identity as a people. Hardeep believes in staying connected to his roots and he believes in promoting Punjabi culture by teaching Bhangra. He was also named one of the 100 Most Highlighted and Influential Sikhs Under 30. He is also the brand’s ambassador in the United States and the model for the Sikh Expo fashion line. Hardeep Singh, nicknamed Hardy Singh, has become a worldwide celebrity due to his dedication to the art form. Speaking of his love for dance, he said, “The traditional Punjabi dance form Bhangra is massively popular around the world. It showcases the rich and thriving culture of Punjabis. I want the world to know the power and elegance that Bhangra possesses. Not only have I performed Bhangra as an artist across the world, but I have also taught and mentored countless people in this dance form and that is the only reason I am also recognized as M Bhangra. Each culture has a high monetary value and is distinct. He’s a character that can be shared with the rest of the world. It affirms our national identity by providing a comprehensive framework for cultural preservation. Along the same lines, Hardeep Singh is one of the key figures to be commended for promoting and promoting this art form around the world. Its international dance troupe performs traditional bhangra on the biggest stages and at festivals around the world, and teaches people how to do it. The group is one of the best known and most renowned traditional dance troupes in the world. He is held in high esteem in the industry due to his respectable status, popularity, and expertise in the art. Disclaimer: This is featured content

