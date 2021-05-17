Actor Vikram contributes Rs.30 lakh to the relief fund of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu





Vikram donated Rs.30 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund Highlights Actor Vikram donated Rs.30 lakh to CM relief funds Fans liked the actor using the hashtag #ChiyaanVikram Today actor Rajinikanth also donated to CM funds Actor Vikram has joined the line of celebrities who have contributed to the CM Relief Fund. It appears that the actor donated Rs. 30 lakh through an online transaction. COVID-19 situations are not good across the country. In Tamil Nadu, the death toll is growing day by day, and to fight this deadly disease, the new Chief Minister of State, MK Stalin, has opened a covid relief account. He called on the people of Tamil Nadu to help the government by contributing to the TN CM Public Relief Fund. Based on this announcement, the public and many celebrities contributed their money. Actor Vikram is a recent celebrity who joined the roster. He transferred a huge amount of Rs.30 Lakhs via online methods. It is also noteworthy that a few weeks ago Vikram and his son Dhruv met MK Stalin and congratulated him on becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Before Vikram, actor Rajinikanth personally met CM Stalin and contributed Rs.50 lakh. Rajini’s news came out today morning and now Vikram’s news is breaking the internet. In order to appreciate the actor’s good deed, his fans started handing out the #ChiyaanVikram tag. One of the Twitter users wrote: “Great job from a great person.” Another user shared their photo and wrote: “Great Human”. One of his fans took to Twitter and said the actor silently donated 30 lakh rupees, without creating any publicity. One user wrote: “Vikram donated 30 lakh rupees to CM funds, let’s donate too.” Besides Vikram and Rajinikanth, actors like Ajith donated 25 rupees Lakh, Suriya, Karthik and Sivakumar together contributed 1 crore rupees. Actor Sivakarthikeyan gave Rs. 25 lakh, Jayam Ravi gave Rs. 10 lakh. Soundarya, the daughter of actor Rajinikanth, recently met with the chief minister and donated one crore of rupees on behalf of her husband’s company. Directors like Shankar and Vetrimaaran contributed Rs.10 Lakh each and AR Murugadoss contributed Rs.25 lakh. Udhayanithi Stalin also contributed to the CM Relief funds. Returning to Vikram, the actor was busy with his 60th project directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It is said that the actor will be seen with his son Dhruv in this film. The film, produced by Seven Screen Studio, will have music signed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vikram also worked in Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. Both shoots have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos