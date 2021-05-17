Will Louis Tomlinson have his big break in Hollywood? The singer could star in a film with Zac Effron, Robert Pattinson





Louis Tomlinson fans are in heaven after discovering that their favorite singer will likely star in a new Hollywood soccer movie about Jamie Vardy, Leicester City’s star footballer in the English Premier League. While details of his role have yet to be confirmed, a Mirror report says Tomlinson is likely to star alongside Zac Effron and Robert Pattinson. Meanwhile, his detective fans discovered that their favorite singer was set to make his Hollywood debut in 2015, but turned down the opportunity for a One Direction tour. A 2015 report has resurfaced on social media that reveals the film Tomlinson transmitted, to honor his commitment to his band members. Nonetheless, it is believed that he is finally making his Hollywood debut after years of speculation among fans. “I didn’t want to get excited but to imagine actor Louis,” one fan tweeted. RELATED ARTICLES Louis Tomlinsons fans trolled for singing his songs in Harry Styles-themed contest: ‘It’s not funny’ Who is Eleanor Calder? A look at Louis Tomlinson’s love story and girlfriend’s career amid breakup rumors I didn’t want to get excited but imagine actor Louis aylin loves mars! (@JasAngelz) May 17, 2021 Learn more about Louis Tomlinson’s film In the past, prospects for Tomlinson’s big Hollywood debut have been sidelined due to his loyalty to his group, which broke up a year later in 2016. According to the latest reports from Mirror, Los Angeles-based screenwriter Adrian Butchart has planned a football film based on the life of Leicester City football star Jamie Vardy. Butchart is recognized for his first two football films in the “Goal” series. His next film will document his remarkable journey from a non-league factory worker to a Premier League title winner. The project was originally planned a long time ago, but was delayed due to the global pandemic. However, Butchart has nothing but cause for celebration as Vardy has led his side to the FA Cup in the meantime, which is now a big part of the storyline. Butchart is considering leading actors like Zac Effron and Robert Pattinson to try out the role of Vardy. But, Louis Tomlinson is also one of his main choices. Tomlinson has already impressed football fans with his skills after playing for the Doncaster Rovers in a charity football match. His brilliant skills even led the football club to officially offer him to join the team on non-contractual terms. He has played in several football matches, most notably his debut for Doncaster in 2014 in a game against Rotherham United. Little is known to many that in 2006 Tomlinson starred in a flashing role in the British crime film ‘If I Had You’. His unnamed role has been referred to as “boy finding a body”.







