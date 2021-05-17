Connect with us

Pace yourself for the Underground Railroad, advises Thuso Mbedu

9 hours ago

By Mpiletso Motumi

Johannesburg – Thuso Mbedus’ advice to anyone considering watching the limited series, The Underground Railroad, is to keep up with their pace.

I was told to take a step, but I chose to trudge and had a headache for two days afterwards, she said on a Zoom video call at one of the parties. official surveillance in his honor.

Mbedu stars as Cora in the series which is an adaptation of the award-winning Colson Whiteheads Pulitzer novel of the same name. The plot follows Coras’ journey to escape slavery after escaping a plantation in Georgia. She boards a train for a heart-wrenching journey as she searches for true freedom while being hunted by a notorious slave catcher.

The Watch Party, hosted by Natasha Thahane, was attended by friends from industry and family.

While the young star makes a name for herself in the United States, she firmly remains a proudly South African talent who intends to fly her flag.

For me, more than anything, I didn’t expect to get the part. I went in to do my best. When I ended up reading the book I knew it was an important and powerful story to tell and I thought whoever was best should get it and serve the character the best they could. Went there, had a conversation with Barry (Jenkins). He pulled me up and tested my range and he saw something in me that he thought I could bring to the table, she said.

There was a very large network that was cast for people to audition. The girl I was standing against was bright and African American, but he (Jenkins) chose to take this trip with me.

The actress was responding to a question about how to tell an African American story as South Africa. It had crossed her mind that she would receive some kind of backlash, but she always puts her art first.

I have a theatrical background and I can play the part of 80 and people will believe it, so it’s about delivering the show. There is also this other side where we Africans have watched our stories being told by African Americans.

The 29-year-old also commented that local actors only got international roles that saw them in less than roles.

I have always been picky about the type of work I do. I said no to the roles at home because they didn’t make sense (to me). I want a job that will have a positive impact on society, that will spread a message and that will have meaning behind it. My first point of call is God, so if he gives me the green light, it’s done. People will have their opinions but I have nothing to prove to people.

Gauteng Tourisms Barba Gaoganediwe said Mbedu is a great example of how the province allows people to access the world.

This is all due to the creative energy, hard work and determination of the people who drive Gauteng’s DNA. Destination South Africa is once again high on the map and with our resources we are always ready to help with anything that can shape history, he said.

Thahane said that Mbedu was a testimony of the power of God.

One thing that I want us all to take tonight is that God appointed us, anointed us before we were in our mother’s womb. I want to encourage a lot of artists that God is in the neighborhood. Talk to your God and when it is your time people will be amazed. Our industry is tough, but there is nothing that beats God.

The event was hosted at the Leonardo in Sandton and was attended by Rami Chuene, Lasizwe, Hulisani Ravele, Lunathi Mampofu, Makgotso M, Zikhona Sodlaka and Connie Chiume.

The 10-part Underground Railroad miniseries is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

