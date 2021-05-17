Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor explains why Sardar Ka Grandson isn’t chasing box office numbers



Arjun Kapoor in “Sardar Ka Grandson”.

Sardar Ka Grandson’s release on the Netflix streaming platform is ideal, says lead star Arjun Kapoor, who believes it is a film that should be judged by its message and not by box office numbers.

Written by Nair and Anuja Chauhan, the film was originally slated to hit theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers chose to stream it on Netflix instead. Considering the unique situation in India due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which led to the postponement of a number of films, Kapoor said it was best to release the film on a streaming platform. .

There are films that are still on hold because they will arrive in theaters and they should. With our film, we could have waited as well, but we felt we had an equally good platform to communicate with the audience, he said. We think the world needs this movie to come out. It’s a much more poignant film. It’s a story that goes beyond … business.

Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the film features Kapoor as Amreek Singh, a man who goes to great lengths to make his grandmother’s last wish come true, played by Neena Gupta. The 35-year-old actor said he always believed Sardar Ka Grandson should be judged on his intention and not on the money he made.

I think Sardar Ka Grandson transcends the box office. I think this movie shouldn’t be caught up on box office merits. He should be caught up in what he’s trying to say. I thought you had to put on a family movie at a time like this. A story of human emotion that could connect with people beyond who are Indians or Asians or people who understand our language, he added.

Theatrical release in the future

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Soni Razdan, Sardar Ka Grandson, Kapoor said there is a possibility that the film will hit theaters every reopening.

When theaters open, it may also be released in theaters. But I feel very happy because I have a lot of platforms to connect with audiences, from TV to stage shows, to theaters and digital platforms. I have a 360 degree opportunity to interact with people.

Each film has its own journey, Kapoor said, recalling how things have changed around the world since the moment he started working on Sardar Ka Grandson.

When we decided to embark on the journey times were different and life was different. But the emotion is universal and constant because it has been there for many years. However, it is being highlighted and highlighted today due to the circumstances of the past two months, he said.

It comes out at a time when it is very much needed as a push to make you smile, just smile for a minute and get lost in the fairy tale of what a person can do and how well you can. go to make the wishes of someone in your family come true, the actor added.

Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta at Sardar Ka Grandson

The Ki & Ka actor said it would be an accomplishment for the team if they can make audiences forget what is going on around them for at least two hours.

I think a movie job is always to make you think, feel and forget what you’re thinking about. It’s kind of weird, but that’s what the movies do. It can make you feel good a bit. It’s also an accomplishment, he said.

Singh, who plays Radha in the film, weighed in, saying the film’s family-centric theme is an emotion many experienced during the pandemic.

The emotion in the film is very universal. It’s not just a grandmother and her grandson. These are people who go to a different extent for the family. It’s about giving importance to your family. I think never before have we understood or realized the importance of family until in the past year or so since the pandemic hit the world, Singh said.

Speaking about his character, Kapoor said he was someone who wanted to be recognized. When we did a workshop, I realized that this boy, his whole life, was looking for validation. He wants someone to pat him on the back and say: Nice try, you did good. It became the central emotion that I tried to play with. So we’re building that energy for the boy, someone who’s looking to be validated and who doesn’t have enough, whether it’s parents or the partner, he said.



Kapoor thanks Nair and his co-stars for giving him the opportunity to improvise in stages.

The movie came after all the trial and error of me being a goofy buffoon as an actor. I’m glad I was allowed to make mistakes and the director kept a lot of them in the movie and that’s what makes Amreek more real.