Gonzalez 21 heads to Atlantic Acting School – News





Drama and Psychology Double Major Gus Gonzalez ’21 was recently accepted into the Atlantic Acting School, where he will enter a two-and-a-half-year program focused on theater and drama. Here, Gonzalez discusses the application process and his time in Hamilton. What program are you getting into?

It’s called the Atlantic Theater School, and I’m doing the full-time acting conservatory there. It is not a diploma program, but it is an accredited theater school. … We do theater, movement, speech. And that progresses over the years as you start to do more advanced work. At the end of the day, they have classes on the idea of ​​a theater business. As part of that they have website design – so you can make your own website as a performer which is really cool. How did you find out about the school?

I applied through a program called URTA, Theater Association of University Residents. Every year they organize mass auditions for theater schools, whether you want to do theater, directing … It’s like the common application for theater schools. This year was virtual live. [Atlantic Acting School] expressed an interest in me, and I researched them, and I really enjoyed the way they do things and their philosophy. So I did an encore with them, which involved a different kind of audition – doing monologues, but also using the methods they teach to see how I respond to them and how I work with the faculty. How has Hamilton helped you prepare for this next chapter?

Taking Advanced Acting with (drama teacher) Mark Cryer definitely pushed me towards this. We ended up not doing too much acting work in this class, because that’s when COVID hit, and we had to leave halfway through the semester. What I learned was a lot about how to work as an actor and how to make a career out of it. … I’ve learned that there is a way to do this thing that I enjoy to a point where I can still live relatively comfortably and be able to pay my bills without having to be Tom Hanks or someone very famous. What do you plan to do after completing the program?

At the end of the day, I just want to do something where I’m playing. I really like doing comedy and stuff like that; I am also in the [Hamilton] improvisation group Yodapez. So I would love to try my hand at different things, whether it be performing on stage, performing in front of the camera, or maybe auditioning for improv or sketch comedy groups, or maybe of stand-up comedy. I’d love to take what I’m learning and be able to do something performative with it. What will you miss the most in Hamilton?

I am sure I will miss people: the friends I made, the connections I have here. I’ve built some pretty strong friendships, and it will be weird not to see them every day. Then just the location, the nature, the trees and the Glen… moving to New York, it won’t be that much.







