Jennifer Lopez arrives in studio as she teases ‘sexy’ new music | Entertainment





Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer and actress appeared to tease that new music is on the way this weekend. She captioned a photo of herself in the recording booth: “Sexy summer fun coming.” Jennifer’s last single was “ In The Morning ” of 2020. Meanwhile, the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star’s return to the studio comes amid her reunion with Ben Affleck. Jennifer recently spent time in Montana with the Argo star she dated 17 years ago and although they have returned home now, they are still in constant touch. A source recently said: “[Jennifer] is in contact with Ben every day. They make plans to see each other. Jennifer is always very excited about the way things are going with Ben. “ Meanwhile, another source claimed the Hustlers star has been in a different place since she last had a romantic relationship with 48-year-old Ben. They said: “It doesn’t seem possible that [Jennifer] I would never go back with Alex, but I can’t say that about Ben. Time has passed and they are each in a different place with children. Jennifer, who has 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, would like to spend as much time as possible with Ben, but sources insist they aren’t rushing into anything just yet. . The source added: She wants to spend as much time as possible with Ben to see where it could go. They are certainly not making any plans for the future. “ And while things between them may not last, friends of Jennifer and Ben, father of 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and nine-year-old Samuel, whom he has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. think their current arrangement is good for both. them. They explained, “Whether they end up together or not, it’s good for both of them now. And it’s not that surprising.” A separate source previously said Jennifer was happy with Ben. They said, “She had a great time with Ben. She’s happy with him and enjoys spending time with him.” The “ On The Floor ” hitmaker recently confirmed that she and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are going their separate ways, and the retired baseball player wouldn’t be thrilled to see Jennifer and Ben spending so much time together.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos