Kevin Guthrie, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ actor, sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexual assault





Fantastic beastsActor Kevin Guthrie was recently sentenced to three years in prison for sexual assault. The actor who played the role of Abernathy in the franchise has been accused by a 29-year-old woman. The assault took place in an apartment in Glasgow, Scotland, which belonged to his actor friend. A look at Kevin Guthrie's case of sexual assault According to BBC reports, the woman accused the actor of sexual assault in his apartment. At which point, the actor denied the accusations and said he only "helped" her because she was sick. When the test results came out, Kevin's DNA was discovered in the woman's underpants. He was found guilty after a four-day trial and his name has been on the Scotland sex offender register indefinitely. The court was informed that the incident took place in 2017 and along with the actor his famous friend Scott Reid was also present. According to the post, the victim felt ill on the way to meet the two actors at a bar in Glasgow, and Scott received a call from the taxi driver to pick her up. After which, the duo took the victim to Reid's house. The 29-year-old told court that Reid called Scotland's telehealth emergency care line and left the room, leaving her and Kevin alone. Meanwhile, the actor sexually assaulted her and she remembers trying to undress, groped her and stopped when Scott entered the room. The assault allegedly took place on September 30. Tom Hughes, the court sheriff, who also acts as a judge, told Kevin he committed the crime while in a position of trust. He further told the actor that the victim was in distress. While Scott was out of the room to call the emergency care line, she was left in his custody and he decided to commit the crime. In conclusion, the judge took the DNA test into account and told the actor he would be sentenced to three years in prison.







