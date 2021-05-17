Doctors groove on Radhe song ‘Seeti Maar’, Salman Khan star Disha Patani hails ‘real heroes’





Doctors and other medical staff have continued to manage hospitals overloaded with patients, with India witnessing a daily increase of more than 2.5 lakhs in new cases of COVID-19 in recent days. The situation due to a shortage of medical supplies coupled with the scarcity of hospital beds has put enormous pressure on doctors and other frontline workers, who are battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with smiles and smiles. hope for a better future in the coming days. . COVID rooms in hospitals look grim and the situation in the wards remains depressing and exhausting for doctors treating patients even at high risk of contracting the contagious infection. Even though the situation is improving a little better due to a drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases, the overall situation remains grim as the country still records more than 4,000 deaths per day. In such an uncertain and frightening atmosphere, a video went viral showing a group of medics dancing to the popular song Seeti Maar from the recently released movie time with Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The video is garnering praise from internet users and is seen as a ray of positivity in these times of testing. The video shared on Instagram shows a group of medics wearing scrubs and masks dancing energetically on the energetic track of Salman and Disha. The video was shared on May 14 and has been viewed over 36,900 times. Internet users continue to praise the doctors’ dance moves and appreciate their wit. Many users said the video improved their mood, while some showed their appreciation for the clip by sharing heart emojis in the comments. A good doctor… indeed a stress reliever for us… real heroes, said one Instagram user. Huge hit Telugu dance number. It’s good to see that it gives our overworked doctors a bit of relaxation, commented another. Actor Disha Patani, who also co-stars with Khan in the film, took note of the video and shared it on his Instagram Stories and said: Wow! Our real heroes. According to the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health, India reported 281,386 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 24,965,463. The total number of deaths has reached 2,74,390 as the country has recorded 4,106 deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases fell to 3,516,997 from 3,618,458 on Sunday. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

