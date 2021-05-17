Entertainment
5 inspiring Bollywood films
Have you ever watched a movie and felt the urge to completely change your life? This feeling is almost certain if you have watched Nayak on television or The pursuit of happiness. There’s an energy in all of these movies that motivates me for the future – even though it’s 2 a.m. on a Tuesday night. Are you looking for something that will tell you about the future and all that it can do? Filled with inspiration, the following films will do the trick:
1. Dangal
The Aamir Khan star who tells the stories of Commonwealth Games winners Geeta and Babita Phogat is brilliantly executed. Watching the trials these two women went through for their passion will certainly leave you wishing for more self-discipline.
2. 3 idiots
We cannot rate the accuracy of the device Rancho used for the Monas delivery, but it will leave you feeling, Kaash Engineering hi kar liya hota. This will be followed by an intense session on how hard you have to work to get to where you always wanted to be.
3.Rocket Singh: Seller of the Year
One of Ranbir Kapoors’ most underrated films is the story of a start-up that springs up under problematic circumstances. Ranbirs’ character development, nuanced storyline, and excellent casting will definitely allow you to complete the Excel sheet update you are procrastinating on.
4. Guru
Based loosely on the life of industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, the film strikes the right chords when it comes to instant inspiration. Hard work, persistence and sacrifice is enough to make a grown woman / man cry.
5. Basanti Rank
When their pilot sufficient dies in an avoidable air accident, 5 friends take charge of denouncing corruption and bad government practices. It was one of the most progressive and best directed films of the 2000s. The film will definitely leave you with goosebumps and an undeniable desire to change the world.
Main image credit: Yash Raj Films + Reliance Entertainment
