Be Warned: Major spoilers for Illusions, Episode Five of Easttown mare, wait.

Most TV shows tell you what it’s about with their first episode. While it is most true of Easttown mare which set up a dark murder mystery in a tightly-connected Pennsylvania town where the gloom never rises and everyone’s always a little buzzed on Rolling Rock, the second episode of the series has shaken things up by presenting the fresh-faced detective Colin Zabel. Mares’ avid partner, played by Evan Peters, exploded in town with a crime-solving enthusiasm that evolved into a puppy crush on Mare, a development that resulted in Large some elements of levity in the midst of all these rumors and murders.

But what Easttown mare given, Easttown mare takes away. Requiescat in peace, Detective Colin Zabel. Mare will almost certainly never look at a cup of coffee from the grocery store without steaming up a bit. On the plus side, at least, we can (probably) eliminate Zabel as a suspect in Erin McMenamin’s murder. But if Zabels ‘death, and the apprehension of Katie Bailey and Missy Sagers’ kidnapper, brightens the picture in some corners of the story, Illusions darkens it elsewhere. The odds, in other words, have changed since last week. With two episodes to go, let’s figure out who killed Erin (and maybe why).

The longest of the long shots.

Drew Sheehan (Izzy King): 150,000 to 1 (last week: 100,000 to 1)

With all due respect to long-rated players, Drew looks less and less like the culprit with each episode.

Detective Sergeant Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet): 15,000 to 1 (last week: 10,000 to 1)

Likewise, Illusions Make Wild the cop was actually the killer the whole time, the twist seems out of the realm of possibility, especially after Mares’ heroic apprehension of the Easttown Kidnapper, a man whose enthusiasm for playing Judas Priest. at maximum volume couldn’t muffle the sounds of his victims or Mares’ dull crime-solving instincts.

Dawn Bailey (Enid Graham): 5,000 to 1 (last week: 7,500 to 1)

As with Mare and Drew, Easttown mare would need to bring a fuzzy areaLevel twist to make Dawn the killer. That said, the revelation that Katies ‘kidnapper and Erins’ murderer are (probably) not one and the same at least reduces the chances that Dawn is somehow responsible. If the killer doesn’t have to be the beefy guy we saw in the shadows before Mare and Zabel discovered his kidnapping lair, maybe it could be someone of a different shape and size. Even Dawn. (But it’s not.)

Beth Hanlon (Chinasa Ogbuagu), Chief Carter (John Douglas Thompson), Officer Ronald Trammel (Justin Hurtt-Dunkley), Becca (Madeline Weinstein), Geoff (Drew Scheid), DJ Anne Harris (Kiah McKirnan): 3000 v 1 (last week: 5000 to 1)

Likewise, these supporting characters remain extreme long strokes. But, hey, I can’t rule them out. And let’s go ahead and associate DJ Anne Harris with these unlikely suspects. She seems to want only the best for Siobhan.

A woman who likes clandestine ice cream? Yes. A murderer? It seems unlikely.

Helen Fahey (Jean Smart): 1,500 to 1 (last week: 5,000 to 1)

Well, well, well: it seems Helens’ secrets go deeper than his habit of ice cream. At his wife Betty’s funeral, Helens’ neighbor Glen confesses to all attendees that he and Helen had an affair. It would take a lot of threads and plugs to create a theory that links Helen to Erins’ murder, but Helen has been revealed as a woman no one knows as well as they think. (Although Helens’ indiscretion just makes Mare laugh.)

Glen Carroll (Partrick McDade): 1000 to 1 (last week: not taken into account)

And, whoa, who is this dark horse racing for? Glen Probably didn’t kill Erin. But maybe Erin saw something she shouldn’t have seen, forcing him to eliminate her and trick Bettys out to have a heart attack / car accident at Cheerios. Perhaps his guilty speech had been designed to distract the investigation from his scent. Glen. Think about it.

Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters): 1,000 to 1 (last week: 15 to 1)

It’s Not Because Detective Colin Zabel Is No Longer With Us necessarily exonerate him from killing Erin. But it probably is.

Siobhan Sheehan (Angourie Rice): 1000 to 1 (last week: 1000 to 1)

Siobhan looks as suspicious as she did last week. Not very guilty at all, but she was among the last to see Erin alive.

Kenny McMenamin (Patrick Murney): 500 to 1 (last week: 300 to 1)

Kenny seems less and less likely as he stays out of the picture stewing in the tinkle.

Brianna (Mackenzie Lansing): 300 to 1

Brianna, too, seems to be an increasingly marginal suspect. (She still sucks, though.)

Freddie Hanlon (Dominique Johnson), Carrie Layden (Sosie Bacon): 250 to 1 (last week: 125 to 1)

Troubled characters whose drug addiction has led them to dark acts? Yes. Murderers? The gut just says no.

Lori is the least suspicious of the Ross contingent suddenly much more suspicious.

Lori Ross (Julianne Nicholson): 200 to 1 (last week: 250 to 1)

Here’s where it gets tricky. Last week, the various Rosses of Easttown looked like well-meaning supporting characters, a worried group mourning the loss of Erins and doing their best to facilitate Mares’ investigation. But it looks like the Ross’s have skeletons in their collective closet. When Lori sees John whispering to their young son Ryan (Cameron Mann) about our secret, she knows something is wrong. Interviewing Ryan later, she determines that John is doing it again and he is doing it again with the same woman as before. Huh.

The same woman as before: 200 to 1 (last week: without consideration)

Looks like the game has either a new player or the same woman as before is someone we already know. Anyway, something as fishy as a day-long tuna salad from Wawa.

John Ross (Joe Tippett): 150 to 1 (last week: 250 to 1)

What’s wrong with John Ross? AT better He is a man who cheats on his wife and draws his son into his web of lies. At worst, he’s a murderer?

Frank Sheehan (David Denman), Faye (Kate Arrington): 150 to 1 (last week: 150 to 1)

We still don’t know what was going on with Frank and Erin, but nothing this week made Frank more or less suspicious. Faye looks miserable from what she knows, but what exactly is it? And did she also play a role?

Someone we met (?): 125 to 1 (last week: 30 to 1)

Easttown mare played this card once and well with the reveal of the Easttown kidnapper and his dive bar lair. Assuming the kidnapper, as vile as he is, isn’t Erins’ killer, the show likely won’t play him twice.

Father Dan Hastings (Neal Huff): 100 to 1 (last week: 50 to 1)

Father Dan appears to have played no part in what Deacon Mark did before he arrived in Easttown or in anything he did in Easttown itself. That said, he doesn’t exactly rush to the police when Deacon Mark tells him he saw Erin and got rid of his bike. (But can he went to the police, or was it all a confession? Hmm)

And you, Jess?

Jess (Ruby Cruz): 75 to 1 (last week: 175 to 1), Sean (Sadat Waddy): 75 to 1 (last week: without consideration)

I ss? We thought we knew everything there was to know about Erins’ best friend, anime lover. She seemed genuinely sad over the loss of Erins and tortured knowing that Dylan was not the father of her child. And now? Here, she teams up with Dylan and her boyfriend Sean to steal from the hiding places in the Erins room. Did Erin have any real friends, or just a bunch of backstabbers? His tragic story becomes more and more sad with each new revelation. (Also, why point Mare at Frank? What’s in it?)

Dylan Hinchey (Jack Mulhern): 8 to 1 (last week: 200 to 1)

Speaking of Dylan, last week he seemed like an easy suspect to take down. He’s a villain (may be even bad enough to consider killing baby Erins for a while) but not the villain we were looking for. But wait: it looks like he was away from Brianna for quite a while on the night of Erins’ murder. And what exactly is he looking for in Erins’ room, beyond the money Erin has set aside for her son’s ear surgery? (Again, Dylan is a extremely villain.) And does he have any secrets beyond those contained in the diaries that he, Jess, and Sean burn together? Maybe something related to the picture of Jess’ pockets? Whatever is happening Dylan right now.

Deacon Mark Burton (James McArdle): 8 to 1 (last week: 5 to 1)

Deacon Mark seems so guilty that he almost cant be him. He’s vague about the charges against him in the past and just as elusive about his relationship with Erin. But could it really be him? It just seems too obvious. Yet HBO’s recent past includes a mystery in which the most obvious suspect turned out to be the culprit. Will Easttown mare also ends with an anti-climatic helicopter chase? Hopefully not.

These Ross brothers, full of secrets.

Billy Ross (Robbie Tann): 5 to 1 (last week: 250 to 1)

One Ross used to seem as unlikely a suspect as the other, but that drastically changed this episode. What’s going on with Billy? He never revealed that Erin was living with him for a while, didn’t want to provide a lot of details when Mare starts investigating, and here is the really damning detail is an excuse to leave. without finishing the Rolling Rock, he got out of the fridge a few moments before. No one wastes a Rolling Rock in Easttown. What’s more, Billy now looks like a classic murder mystery alien character, someone who has no real reason to be in the story except to be revealed as the villain. But is there someone even stranger lying around?

Even when he’s not in the episode, he very suspicious.

Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce): 5 to 1 (last week: 3 to 1)

Which brings us back to regional professor / single bestselling author Richard Ryan, who isn’t even in this episode. His odds widen a bit because so many other possible culprits are revealed in Illusions, but what did he do while Mare was nearly killed while pursuing the kidnapper? Perhaps he was finally writing a second novel. As an alibis, it would hold up as well as almost anyone else.