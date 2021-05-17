Scary Moment of Julianna Margulies | Entertainment





Julianna Margulies had a “scary moment” when asked to go to Steven Seagal’s hotel room. The 54-year-old actress remembers being invited by a casting director to direct a scene with the ‘Under Siege’ actor in her hotel room as Seagal was delighted with Julianna’s audition. She said: “It was actually the casting director who asked me to go to her hotel room, I had a fourth and final callback the next day and she called me to say: ‘He would love to run the scene with you, he saw your tape, he thinks you are awesome, come to the hotel room. And I didn’t want to go because I lived in Brooklyn and couldn’t afford a cab, I was a waitress, I was broke. And she said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll pay for the car, get car service and I’ll be there we’ll perform the scene.’ However, when she arrived the casting director was not there and Seagal asked her to sit on the couch, when she then realized that he had left a gun on the couch. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she added, “The casting director wasn’t there and it was a scary moment because he asked me to sit on a couch and under that pillow, I jumped because there was something hard and he pulled out a gun, and said, ‘Oh, I had to leave my gun there.’ “ Meanwhile, Julianna recently released a memoir, but insisted it wasn’t a “say it all”. She previously said: “When I had my first meeting with Ballantine Books and Random House, I remember when they read the first draft they said, ‘Oh, there are no stories here on what it was like to win an Emmy. ‘ And I said, “Guys, you got the wrong girl. I’ll never write about it. ”Someone else might write about watching me win an Emmy, but I’m not interested because it’s a fleeting moment that means nothing in the world. ‘together. So I’ll never write about it. “

