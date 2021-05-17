TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopa, who currently stars in Kundali Bhagya, is in Goa filming for the series as he lives in a bio-bubble. The actor recently posted a few photos on his Instagram account and we are obsessed with his look.

Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar dons a stylish camouflage look

In recent photos, the actor was seen wearing a yellow print camouflage ensemble including a yellow print jacket and matching joggers. The actor paired it with a basic white t-shirt.

Keeping the look casual, the actor accessorized it with a matching yellow hat and white sneakers; the actor posed all frankly and captioned his photos as, The Moonwalker.

In terms of work, the actor is currently filming for Kundali bhagya alongside Shraddha Arya.

