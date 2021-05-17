Farewell Olympia Dukakis, Hollywood legend

By Paul Lambis

I was first introduced to Olympia Dukakis in the early 1990s at my local video store in Johannesburg, long before subscription streaming services went bankrupt and drove those stores out of business. My dad had recently purchased a VHS VCR, and there was excitement in the air as we spent hours working on the vast selection of films, from mainstream audiences to bizarre foreign imports, that helped shape our formative years of watching films.

The war between Betamax and VHS was in full swing, which ultimately led us to choose Steel magnolia trees, an American comedy-drama directed by Herbert Ross, on Lethal weapon 2, which was one of the highest grossing films at the time; every available copy was out and there was a six week waiting list. Despite our frustration at having to endure an evening of chick-flick in front of our bulky TV, a rented video and large pizza was a Friday night tradition that brought the family together.

Steel magnolia trees revolves around six small-town Louisiana women who meet regularly at a local beauty salon to chat about the latest happenings; a true story and a brilliant portrayal of friendship that manages to be spiritual, warm, uplifting, and utterly heartbreaking. Dropping Pearls of Southern Wisdom, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah cleverly combine irony and sarcasm, but Dukakis have memorable lines, as the only thing that separates us from animals is our ability to accessorize , and if you can’t say anything nice about anyone, come sit next to me, steal the show.

Perhaps it was her Greek heritage, or her distinguished career in the theater, both as a performer and as a director, that first attracted me to her. Best known for playing characters who were world wise and world weary, Dukakis was a stage veteran with a long list of film and television credits. His performance in the romantic classic by Norman Jewisons Dreamer as Dear’s sardonic mother, she earned her a supporting Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Bafta nomination.

Dukakis, who died on May 1, was a woman of fiber who embarked on her career. She taught drama at New York University for over 15 years and was a founding member of two regional theaters. The most important thing for her was always the audience. The only thing that really mattered to her was that those watching the action on stage had an experience that was meaningful to them. A larger than life artist with an enormous generosity of spirit, she was always ready to meet her spectators after a performance, eager to speak openly about everything. This was the case for me in 2012, when I met her backstage at the Rialto Theater in Limassol after a two hour monologue in a woman’s play. Pink by Martin Sherman.

Pink tells the story of a woman who manages to survive in a Nazi concentration camp. An unforgettable portrait of an 80-year-old woman who looks back on her eventful life, Pink represents a higher symbol for every woman, housewife, wife and mother who struggles to embrace the role they deserve throughout history, Dukakis told me backstage in his dressing room. Pink is the figure of a woman who is trying to find her place in the world, she added.

Dukakis believed it was his legacy as a Greek to fight for justice. For many women, she was the spiritual guide who helped individuals find their own voice. She was also a strong advocate for women’s rights and LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.

In 2020, Dukakis is the subject of a documentary, an intimate and personal look through the eye of Cypriot director, writer and producer Harry Mavromichalis. Olympia is a detailed account of Dukakis’ life, from his early years as a promising stage actor to his award-winning performances, and his endless activism for a myriad of causes. According to Harry, he never dreamed of making a documentary about her, but after watching a biopic on Carol Channing, he was inspired to make the film. It took me several years of persuasion and tears, on my part, to finally convince Olympia to document her life and career, he told me in an interview.. Through her brutal honesty and sincerity, Olympia forces us to face our own shortcomings and differences by letting go and moving forward with provocative conviction, he said.

When Dukakis saw Olympia for the first time, she was impressed by Harry’s frank, thoughtful and entertaining approach to the film. I didn’t know what to expect, but I was so moved. There was an honesty in the movie that spoke to me. It was almost as if I saw myself through his eyes. I’ve never had this experience before, she admitted.

Dukakis has devoted much of his time and resources to the theater, working on and off the stage for over 40 years. As a screen legend, she helped redefine cinema and joined a legion of other big names in Hollywood who have left an indelible mark on the film industry.