Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Super Dancer – Chapter 4 is booming week after week with talented candidates putting their best foot forward. This weekend, the panel of judges will see Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis alongside Geeta Kapur. With this weekend’s theme being Bollywood Queens Special, the super dancers and their super gurus will be seen paying homage to the iconic and evergreen actresses of the Indian film industry.

In addition to the charismatic and outstanding performances of the competitors, which are nothing less than visual pleasure, a special treat is reserved for viewers. Geeta Kapur, who admires Rekha ji, will be seen on her song. That’s not all … Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis also take the stage with the contestants in a Boys v / s Girls crochet step challenge! Who wins? Tune in to find out!

