Mexicos Andrea Meza wins Miss Universe 2020 crown in Hollywood (VIDEO) | Life





Alma Andrea Meza Carmona takes her first walk as the 2020 Miss Universe. Photo via Twitter / Miss Universe Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the news you need to know. KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 Miss Mexico has been crowned the new Miss Universe in Florida after a colorful ceremony filled with glitter and heartfelt speech. Alma Andrea Meza Carmona, 26, of Chihuahua City finished first in front of 73 competitors from around the world at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. She is the 69th woman to hold the title. The new Miss Universe is Mexico !!!! #MISS UNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/Mmb6l7tK8I Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021 Meza won the crown from South Africans Zozibini Tunzi, whose reign was extended for a few months after the 2020 contest was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A software engineer by profession, Meza campaigns against gender-based violence. In the final round of questions and answers, the beauty queen was asked how she would have handled the Covid-19 situation in her home country if she was the leader. I think there is not a perfect way to deal with this difficult situation such as Covid-19. However, I believe what I would have done was create the lockdown, before it even got so big because we lost so many lives, Meza replied to the panel of judges. The last questions are here! The first to go is Mexico. #MISS UNIVERSE Live of @FOR YOUR INFORMATION of @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/sJGneKgLYX Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021 Brazils Julia Gama was the first finalist, while Perus Janick Maceta became the second finalist. Indias Adline Castelino and Dominican Republics Kimberly Perez were third and fourth finalist respectively. Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin meanwhile won the national costume competition at the event with a powerful statement. Dressed in a colorful traditional costume, Lwin held up a Pray for Myanmar sign as she walked on stage, addressing her country’s current political crisis. You always never fail if you are in Myanmar#PrayForMyanmar #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/rkZIWRisEQ Civil disobedience movement (@ cvdom2021) May 14, 2021







