Nevers True Season 1

Episode 6 Editors Note



3 stars



*** Photo: HBO Max

Last week I felt that the world of Nevers contracted in such a way as to make plots sharper, relationships more readable, and the general flow of information easier to follow. I almost felt that if a stranger asked me the question what Nevers about?I could give them an insightful but long explanation. Oh, how the man plans, and Joss Whedon laughs. This series is completely batshit.

Let’s start at the end. We finally have an answer to the riddle of Ms. Amalia Trues’ origins, why she is so good at close quarters combat and so bad at adhering to Victorian mores. His real name is Zephyr Alexis Naveen and is a member of the Planetary Defense Coalition, a kind of supranational armed forces protecting Galanthi in the apocalyptic future of Earth. The stripes are worker bees. They take orders and GSD. This square with the lack of rudder of Amalias makes a war soldier stuck on the front without a mission.

How does Zephyr come to occupy the small frame that once belonged to a widowed baker? For this we have to bring it back to the beginning of Nevers Final of the first part. When the episode opens, the paratroopers drift toward the war-torn Earth. There’s ash in the air and burning fires and very little light to distinguish the brand new cast. I momentarily thought I pressed play on the wrong show. The reason I knew in my heart that this was the right show was that it just didn’t make sense.

The clues that Zephyr whose name we won’t learn until much later because in the distant future the names are too sacred to say are / were Amalia came quickly. There’s the familiar worry of his fingers, for one, and a remarkable cynicism. PDC soldiers and enemy Free Life Army fighters have gathered on this particular map point because a scanner suggests the presence of galanthi. There is a lot of talk about what to do and who to call, but it’s basically impossible to recap since no one is using other people’s names. Most of the new characters die anyway.

We hear of parallels to what happened in Victorian England. There is a medic called Nitta (name withheld until later), who is an insulting spore to someone who has been empathetically empowered by the kind of glowing dust that has given the touchdowns their turn. As Nitta and Zephyr explore the lab, they find a cabinet of antique brass binoculars, fabric umbrellas, and other Victorian knickknacks. To show how far this Earth is from the one we know, a PDC soldier mistakes a vegetable patch for a galanthi. She never saw either.

A research of the installation opens a door that is not on the diagrams and behind this door, the only glananthi remaining on Earth. The objective of Free Life is to destroy the galanthi; their hatred is a mixture of xenophobia and religiosity, much like the Victorian purists. The PDC wants to protect the galanthi, their last hope for a better world. At one point, someone says the word portal. The galanthi wanted to build one, maybe to bring more galanthi here. Kill the galanthi, close the portal, erase hope and achieve world peace, at least that’s what free life thinks. Never mind that the world is still hell.

There is fighting and crossfire and someone kind of spins on the portal, which goes the other way. More galanthi do not arrive; this galanthi is leaving. Nitta is shot and dies before she can tell Zephyr her name. A discouraged zephyr drinks some sort of poison, I guess, based on the yellow and black labels. She closes her eyes at about the same time the portal pulls, and the galanthi hugs her in its blue glow. But what if the reason for all that Victorian junk is that the portal doesn’t go in or out, but comes back? Around 1893 precisely, at the precise moment when the butcher’s widow plunged into the Thames. Zephyr becomes Amalia in some sort of cosmic suicide pact by chance (I think).

For no real reason, this week’s episode is organized into chapters. This one was called Stripe; the next one is called Molly. Mollys is a bloody story. Shes an Irish baker living in London who apparently doesn’t know her financiers from her canels. (Didn’t a screenplay supervisor notice that they were replacing the pastries?) For unrelated reasons, Mollys soon out of work. The man she loves does not have the money to marry her; the butcher she marries instead is an oaf. She is sterile. The butcher dies, leaving her with a mountain of debt, and, oh yes, the guy she loved is now rich and his wife is waiting. Molly we’ve seen this track on several occasions now leaps into the river with a singing brogue and emerges with the wide open American vowels of Zephyrs. Naturally, she ends up in an asylum. Welcome to Chapter 3: Mad of the Thames.

Zephyr thinks she’s in some kind of historical fantasy simulation. She encounters a pre-Illness Sarah, who she believes is also part of the simulation. I don’t need to tell you how maddening it is for a character to introduce the possibility of everything being a simulation so deep into the season, but I will: it’s maddening! We know the main lines from here. Horatio becomes a doctor, Mollys, then her boyfriend. She explains that an alien rained superpowers on people, and he takes the news by the chin because she’s hot. To escape the asylum, Zephyr gets rid of the morphine and stops swearing. During a pronunciation and etiquette montage worthy of Eliza Doolittle, she transforms into Amalia True.

A few more small fires of intrigue are extinguished in Chapter 3. We learn that Dr. Hague is the leader of the team responsible for Sarah’s descent to Sickness and that Amalia threw her to the wolves to save herself. Ms Bidlow tears Amalia out of the asylum once she gains a reputation for caring for affected patients. Shes complained that she didn’t have a mission; now Bidlow hands him one. Amalia and Horatio baptize the orphanage before the first charge, Penance, can arrive.

A title card tells us that Chapter 4 is called True and if such a lazy transition device is worthy of a splashy HBO production, then I can certainly justify its use here. Were back in the more familiar Victorian past the day of the execution of Sicknesses. Last week we watched the Penances rescue attempt; this week we are following Amalia & Co. as they attempt to reach the undergrounds of Galanthi.

The site of the Royal Army that was supposed to be deserted is actually not. There are punches, sure, but Penances’ super-drilling works well enough that Amalia ends up falling into a half-dug hole in a way that’s reminiscent of the action-adventure movie. Congo, starring Laura Linney facing a gorilla who knows sign language. In fact, the general tone of the special effects of these episodes can best be described as very 1995.

Amalia finds the glowing blue orb, which does nothing, so Amalia yells at it like it’s a piece of broken tech PC load letter. I left Penance because you said to come find me, she begs him, but nothing. Her accent breaks, and shes Zephyr again. It should have been someone else, she said. But to do what? Someone who isn’t broken, she said. But what broke her? You should have brought Nitia, she said. But how does Zephyr know his name? This is the problem with the origin story of Amalias, which reinforces the practical but never answers for the metaphysics. Amalia is broken and pugnacious because she’s a time-leaping American Rambo called Zephyr, but what happened to make Zephyr Amalia’s way?

All the howls have to eventually dislodge something, for the galanthi begins to growl and we get a hell of a montage: Mollys memories intertwined with zephyrs, warm memories of learning and kinship mixed with those of fighting. We see a flashback of an early moment between Penance and Amalia, right after Amalia tells her new friend everything she knows about Earth’s dark future. Penance, pious as Free-Lifer, thanks God for having given him a work of a lifetime.

And then things get really weird. A disembodied voice apparently asks Zephyr, Do you think you were the only one hitchhiking? We see images of Massen and the beggar King and Augie and Madladie and maybe, in a kind of whirlwind, Hugo Swann? This suggests that on top of the hostility these characters developed in this world is a layer of everything they brought with them. If Amalia is in the past to change the future, some of those people must be there to stop her. Yet we do not get answers to the most relevant questions: why Zephyr? Why 1893? Why is the human galanthus an adolescent polyglot named Myrte?

Amalia escapes from the cave with the help of Elisabetta Cassini, the lobotomized saleswoman who could make heavy objects defy gravity and apparently can still be a nice little revealer that the Hagues mining army might not be beyond of the backup. Soon we watched one hour of episode six to end at the coda of episode five. Amalia and the A-Team mend in St. Roma as Penny and the B-Sides arrive from their own botched escapades.

Amalia decides it’s time to tell the St. Roma gang everything she knows about the future, the galanthi, and the fight to come. She begins by telling Penance something more intimate, her real name. It’s a testament to the colossal confusion Nevers maybe the announcement of a character will explain to me what I just watched as a cliffhanger. (Philippa Goslett, heiress of the Whedons mess, I forbid you to time skip. I deserve to hear this explanation just as much as Primrose.)

Elsewhere on this site my colleague called Nevers an unimpressive monument to a storyteller whose work meant a lot to many people, but who now cannot figure out how to rise to the occasion. To some extent, I agree. But for those of us who see the promise in what Whedons started here, the question is not whether this assessment is fair, but whether it is a terminal prognosis.

There is still so much good on the screen. Laura Donnelly shines brightly in this episode, convincingly playing a shy 19th-century Irishwoman, gentle as a Bake-Off contestant, an American macho commando and Englishman Amalia True, a measured compromise between who she is. and the body it inhabits. The special effects are low-fi, but the sets are great. And the show has its own compelling argument, even if it leans too heavily on it. When filming Season 1, Part 2 begins this summer, Goslett has a more ambitious option than picking up where Whedon left off. She has the chance to make a new race for raw materials and to rebuild.