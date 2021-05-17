Liberals never questioned Bollywood celebrities for touring overseas, but oppose Cyrus Poonawallas trip to London

After harassing Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, and his family under death threats, the country’s liberals trained their guns on his father Cyrus Poonawalla. The chairman of the Poonawalla group, Cyrus recently left for London to join his son Adar Poonawalla and his family in London for a regular summer vacation. However, the liberals took this opportunity to distort the narrative and claimed that the Poonawalla family fled India in times of crisis.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Cyrus Poonawalla had to clean and air out clarify that he was on routine summer vacation – something he takes every year in May, and any suggestion that they left the country during this time of crisis was false and malicious.

The same liberal intelligentsia that slams Poonwalla has no problem when her beloved and pampered Bollywood celebrities quietly leave the country amid a raging pandemic to find an escape to exotic foreign lands.

As reported by TFI, Bollywood stars Disha patani and Tiger Shroff had recently hit the Maldives like clockwork once again as Shraddha Kapoor arrived in the island nation for the third time after Maharashtra was locked down. Not only that, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have also taken international flights and traveled to foreign coasts to avoid the problems the country is currently facing.

However, it was Pooja Bedi who made the headlines for his callous behavior. In April, Pooja shared a video of herself and her fiance Maneck Contractor on a speedboat ride in Goa, without a mask. Joys of living in a healthy and happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear. Life is meant to be lived and not spent in a cage and masked for a year / years in fear of a virus that clearly won't go away! If you died tomorrow after a year of hiding / locking out … what would be your biggest regret? she captioned the video.

Joys of living healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #Without fear

Life is meant to be lived… not caged and masked for a year / years in fear of a virus that clearly won’t go away!

If you died tomorrow after a year of hiding / locking out … what would be your biggest regret? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou – Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

While Bollywood celebrities were granted a free pass, Adar Poonawalla continued to receive threats for the supply of vaccines by the Liberal Militia gang. On April 16, the director of the SII, Prakash Kumar Singh, wrote to the ministry asking for the safety of Adar Poonawalla.

In his letter, Singh mentioned that Poonawalla was receiving threats from various people regarding the provision of Covid-19 vaccines. We are working side by side to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic with the Indian government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the letter says.

As a result, the government had to instantly provide Grade Y security to the CEO of SII, who is currently the lead man in India’s mass vaccination campaign to cover the entire population. However, barely a week after receiving the Category Y guarantee, a brief petition was filed with the Bombay High Court to request a Category Z plus guarantee for Adar and his family.

These double standards on the part of the liberal gang across the country are why no one takes them or their suggestions seriously. Only if they stopped their attacks on the Poonawalla family and focused on something constructive, the nation would have benefited. The feuds and internal fights can be left for another time.