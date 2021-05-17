Entertainment
Liberals never questioned Bollywood celebrities for touring overseas, but oppose Cyrus Poonawallas trip to London
After harassing Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, and his family under death threats, the country’s liberals trained their guns on his father Cyrus Poonawalla. The chairman of the Poonawalla group, Cyrus recently left for London to join his son Adar Poonawalla and his family in London for a regular summer vacation. However, the liberals took this opportunity to distort the narrative and claimed that the Poonawalla family fled India in times of crisis.
Speaking to the Indian Express, Cyrus Poonawalla had to clean and air out clarify that he was on routine summer vacation – something he takes every year in May, and any suggestion that they left the country during this time of crisis was false and malicious.
The same liberal intelligentsia that slams Poonwalla has no problem when her beloved and pampered Bollywood celebrities quietly leave the country amid a raging pandemic to find an escape to exotic foreign lands.
As reported by TFI, Bollywood stars Disha patani and Tiger Shroff had recently hit the Maldives like clockwork once again as Shraddha Kapoor arrived in the island nation for the third time after Maharashtra was locked down. Not only that, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have also taken international flights and traveled to foreign coasts to avoid the problems the country is currently facing.
Read more: As many celebrities fled the country for the Maldives, Ajay Devgn helps BMC set up Covid-19 intensive care units in Mumbai
However, it was Pooja Bedi who made the headlines for his callous behavior. In April, Pooja shared a video of herself and her fiance Maneck Contractor on a speedboat ride in Goa, without a mask. Joys of living in a healthy and happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear. Life is meant to be lived and not spent in a cage and masked for a year / years in fear of a virus that clearly won’t go away! If you died tomorrow after a year of hiding / locking out … what would be your biggest regret? she captioned the video.
Joys of living healthy, happy #goa .
Free your mind #Without fear
Life is meant to be lived… not caged and masked for a year / years in fear of a virus that clearly won’t go away!
If you died tomorrow after a year of hiding / locking out … what would be your biggest regret? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou
– Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021
While Bollywood celebrities were granted a free pass, Adar Poonawalla continued to receive threats for the supply of vaccines by the Liberal Militia gang. On April 16, the director of the SII, Prakash Kumar Singh, wrote to the ministry asking for the safety of Adar Poonawalla.
In his letter, Singh mentioned that Poonawalla was receiving threats from various people regarding the provision of Covid-19 vaccines. We are working side by side to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic with the Indian government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the letter says.
As a result, the government had to instantly provide Grade Y security to the CEO of SII, who is currently the lead man in India’s mass vaccination campaign to cover the entire population. However, barely a week after receiving the Category Y guarantee, a brief petition was filed with the Bombay High Court to request a Category Z plus guarantee for Adar and his family.
Read more: Liberals don’t just threaten SII CEO Adar Poonawalla. They are now targeting his family
These double standards on the part of the liberal gang across the country are why no one takes them or their suggestions seriously. Only if they stopped their attacks on the Poonawalla family and focused on something constructive, the nation would have benefited. The feuds and internal fights can be left for another time.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]