Prince Harry and Meghan Markles set to name their baby girl after Prince Philip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh by naming their baby girl after him.

Meghan is set to welcome the world’s second Sussex child this summer and the chances of the little girl receiving an inspired name from the Duke of Edinburgh have been reduced.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that the pandemic has highlighted a rather bizarre royal family trait.

Bookies have reduced the chances that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will choose to call their baby girl a name inspired by Prince Harry’s grandfather, who died aged 99 earlier this year.

Philippa, the female version of Philip, is believed to be a strong contender for Prince Harry and Meghan’s list of potential baby names, having previously honored Prince Philip when they named their first son Archie.

Archie Harrison was given the surname Mountbatten-Windsor in a nod to Prince Philip and his royal roots.

With the odds of the couple choosing Philippa to have their baby girl reduced to 3/1, a statement from Ladbrokes states: ‘The royal punters are apparently confident that Harry and Meghan will go for a name with great significance to their daughter, and while the early money was on Diana, all the interest over the last few weeks has been in Philippa.

Of course, royal fans strongly believe that Harry will name his daughter after her mother, Princess Diana, in one way or another, in the same way as Prince William, who named his daughter Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. .

The odds of the Princess of Wales nickname being incorporated into the Daughters of Sussex title are 5/1 and the odds of Harry paying homage to Her Majesty the Queen with Elizabeth are 10/1.

Other royal names like Alice, after Prince Philips, mother of Princess Alice, and Victoria, after Queen Victoria, are also considered to be in contention for the number two baby name Sussex.

However, it has also been suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may choose to distance themselves from the royal family by opting for a name unrelated to ties to the Harry monarchy, amid tensions between the couple and the royal family.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal life in early 2020, leaving their Frogmore Cottage home and lifetime royal duties in the United States, moving to Los Angeles to become ‘financially independent’.

After swapping Windsor for California, Harry and Meghan shocked the world when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive conversation about married life, inside and outside the royal family.

During the interview, Harry said his father, Prince Charles and brother, Prince William, were ‘trapped’ in the royal fold, revealing that Charles had stopped taking his phone calls when he was crossing the pond.

Harry also claimed that he and Meghan were forced to rely on Princess Diana’s legacy when they started her new life with Meghan and their son Archie.

Meanwhile, Meghan opened up about the struggles she endured after falling into the limelight of the Royal Family, sharing that she had felt suicidal during pregnancy throws, saying she “doesn’t no longer wanted to be alive ”.

The former actress has recounted how she contacted the human resources department at Buckingham Palace for help, but alleged she was denied mental health support.

Meghan also claimed that an anonymous member of the Royal Family had expressed “concern” about the “dark color” of Archies’ skin, before he was born, and hinted that she believed the decision for him to not becoming a prince was perhaps linked to his race.

“During those months that I was pregnant, around the same time, we had the conversation that he was not getting security, he was not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and concerns. conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born, ”Meghan told Oprah.

“They were worried that if he was too brown, that would be a problem?” Oprah later asked.

“If that’s the assumption you’re making, that would be safe,” Meghan replied.