As has already been revealed, the delayed Season 2 of Family man is ready to stream on Amazon Prime in June. We now have information that it will premiere on any date between June 4 and 11, and the release date will be announced in the trailer that drops on May 19.

Interestingly, the show’s second season has apparently been delayed after streaming giant Amazon Prime Video decided to revisit the show’s content to avoid any controversy or any politically incorrect questions that could cause problems. The news that Amazon hasn’t made any substantial cuts to content is now coming from knowledgeable sources.

A bit of snipping here and there. But that’s all. There is no real change, no big cut. Amazon went through the entirety of the Season 2 footage with a fine comb to make sure there is nothing politically incorrect about Season 2, the source informs.

