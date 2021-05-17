PHOTOS of child star with his family prove they share a great relationship





Aryan khan

Aryan Khan’s photos of star kid with family prove they share a great relationship

The cute photos of Aryan Khan with his adorable family prove that the child star is very close to them.



Pooja dhar





6894 readings

Bombay

Posted on May 17, 2021 at 4:14 p.m. 1 / 8 Sweet family photos of Aryan Khans Aryan Khan is the oldest child of the hugely popular King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and famous wife and interior designer Gauri Khan. Born on November 13, 1997, Aryan Khan is the older brother of Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s firstborn went to Sevenoaks School in London and has been very good at sports from childhood. The famous kid then went to the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California to continue his education. After graduation, Aryan Khan now specializes in filmmaking and writing at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California. Fans are waiting for Aryan Khan to make his Bollywood debut. The media personality has already appeared in a few films as a child artist, including the 2001 family drama Karan Johars, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham where he was cast to play the childhood role of Shah Rukh Khan and the film Karan Johars. 2006, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna where he was chosen to play the character of the classmate of Shah Rukh Khan’s sons. Even though Aryan Khan is very career-oriented and is often seen staying away from his family to study and fend for himself, he still stays true to his roots and makes sure to be with his family. Here are photos of Aryan Khan with his family that will prove that they are very close to each other. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 8 The Khan siblings Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan are clicked together while on a boat ride. Photo credit: Instagram

3 / 8 The perfect setting Aryan is clicked while posing with his mother, Gauri Khan, as they look great in their stylish outfits. Photo credit: Instagram

4 / 8 The best boys Shah Rukh Khan is clicked with his two sons while enjoying the sun in Barcelona. Photo credit: Instagram

5 / 8 Sun-drenched King Khan’s children are rattling together while being kissed by the sun in Pompeii. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / 8 Support systems The three are clicked on their mother, Gauri Khan’s design showroom, Gauri Khan Designs. Photo credit: Instagram

7 / 8 Moments of fun at home Aryan gets slammed with his siblings having fun together at home. Photo credit: Instagram

8 / 8 Another pic from Abrams’ birthday party Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are clicked with birthday boy Abram Khan. Photo credit: Instagram







