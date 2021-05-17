Entertainment
Best Movies of Bollywood’s Iconic ‘Maa’
Reema Lagoo was the mother of Bollywood. She was born on June 21, 1958 and died on May 18, 2017.
She was an Indian theater and film actress known for her work in Hindi and Marathi cinema.
She began her acting career in Marathi theater, after which she became a household name for playing maternal roles in the 1990s and early 2000s. The cause of her death was cardiac arrest.
Here are some of her best roles as a mother:
1. Hum aapke hain koun: This film celebrates the traditions of Indian marriage, it deals with the relationship between families and the sacrifices that must be made for the family. Here, Reema Lagoo played the mom of Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane. She raised her two daughters to be strong, gentle and independent. She kept the family together and she was a mother everyone loved.
2. Maine pyar kiya: The story revolves around Prem and Suman played by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Suman is the daughter of a poor mechanic Karan who leaves her with his rich friend Kishan before going abroad. Suman befriends Kishan’s son, Prem, and they fall in love. Here, Reema Lagoo played a traditional mom. She respected her son’s wishes, even though her wishes differed from her husband’s.
3. Hum saath saath hain: The story of this film centers on a family led by Ramkishan. The family includes his wife Mamta and three sons. Reema Lagoo played the role of Mamta.
4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: The story of this film revolves around two love triangles. The first half covers friends on a college campus while the second tells the story of a widower’s young daughter who tries to reunite her father with her old friend. Here, Lagoo plays the role of Kajol’s mother. Even though she doesn’t agree with Kajol’s decision to marry ShahRukh Khan, she doesn’t stand in his way.
5. Kal Ho Naa Ho: This film revolves around the story of Naina Catherine Kapur, a pessimistic and tense MBA student living in New York. She falls in love with her terminally ill neighbor who is played by Shah Rukh Khan, but he tries to set her up with someone else because he doesn’t want her to cry after she leaves. Here Reema Lagoo, plays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother. It is every mother’s worst nightmare to see her child in pain and she must see him make a brave face for everyone he loves even though he has sorrow inside.
6. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: This is the Bollywood version of Romeo and Juliet. Here Reema Lagoo is playing the role of Ms. Kamla Singh, the mother of Juhi Chawla’s character.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]