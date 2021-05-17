Best Movies of Bollywood’s Iconic ‘Maa’

Reema Lagoo was the mother of Bollywood. She was born on June 21, 1958 and died on May 18, 2017.

She was an Indian theater and film actress known for her work in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

She began her acting career in Marathi theater, after which she became a household name for playing maternal roles in the 1990s and early 2000s. The cause of her death was cardiac arrest.

Here are some of her best roles as a mother:

1. Hum aapke hain koun: This film celebrates the traditions of Indian marriage, it deals with the relationship between families and the sacrifices that must be made for the family. Here, Reema Lagoo played the mom of Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane. She raised her two daughters to be strong, gentle and independent. She kept the family together and she was a mother everyone loved.

2. Maine pyar kiya: The story revolves around Prem and Suman played by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Suman is the daughter of a poor mechanic Karan who leaves her with his rich friend Kishan before going abroad. Suman befriends Kishan’s son, Prem, and they fall in love. Here, Reema Lagoo played a traditional mom. She respected her son’s wishes, even though her wishes differed from her husband’s.

3. Hum saath saath hain: The story of this film centers on a family led by Ramkishan. The family includes his wife Mamta and three sons. Reema Lagoo played the role of Mamta.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: The story of this film revolves around two love triangles. The first half covers friends on a college campus while the second tells the story of a widower’s young daughter who tries to reunite her father with her old friend. Here, Lagoo plays the role of Kajol’s mother. Even though she doesn’t agree with Kajol’s decision to marry ShahRukh Khan, she doesn’t stand in his way.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho: This film revolves around the story of Naina Catherine Kapur, a pessimistic and tense MBA student living in New York. She falls in love with her terminally ill neighbor who is played by Shah Rukh Khan, but he tries to set her up with someone else because he doesn’t want her to cry after she leaves. Here Reema Lagoo, plays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother. It is every mother’s worst nightmare to see her child in pain and she must see him make a brave face for everyone he loves even though he has sorrow inside.

6. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: This is the Bollywood version of Romeo and Juliet. Here Reema Lagoo is playing the role of Ms. Kamla Singh, the mother of Juhi Chawla’s character.