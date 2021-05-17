Hollywood stars call for peace between Israel and Palestine

As tensions continue to mount in the Middle East, Creative Community for Peace, a non-political, nonprofit entertainment industry organization, has come together to make a collective appeal for “peace, balanced discourse. and an end to the incendiary one-sided narratives ”of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Territories. This divisive rhetoric, the org notes, only serves to foment an already inflammatory crisis that has left more than 200 dead last week alone.

Creative Community for Peace was founded in 2012 by David Renzer, former president / CEO of Universal Music Publishing, and Steve Schnur, global director and musical president of Electronic Arts.

Over 125 entertainment industry leaders including KISS frontman Gene Simmons, Grammy Award-winning artist Michael BublThis is, Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group, and songwriter-producer Diane Warren, signed the open letter endorsed by Creative Community for Peace, which urges peace in the Middle East and implores other members of the The entertainment industry to use their celebrity platforms to encourage productive and factual discourse, with peace as the main goal. The open letter also recognizes the pain and loss affecting all parties involved in the conflict.

“I pray for peace,” says Saban, who was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and moved with his family to Tel Aviv, Israel, at the age of 12.

“There has to be a way to sit down and talk about the differences,” says Simmons, who was born in Haifa, northern Israel, and immigrated with his family to the United States at the age of eight. years.

“I pray for peace. For everyone.”

The Creative Community for Peace joint statement comes amid a wave of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, including indiscriminate rocket attacks targeting metropolitan areas across Israel, as well as the retaliatory response from Israel in Gaza. Hamas, a militant Palestinian Islamic organization that has controlled the Gaza Strip since Israel’s unilateral withdrawal from the territory in 2005, launched more than 2,000 rockets at Israel, including Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem. On May 15, an Israeli airstrike razed a 12-story tower that served as Hamas’ stronghold. The building, located in Gaza City, also housed offices belonging to Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera and the U.S. Associated Press.

Friction between Israel and Palestine has also intensified following an Israeli court order to expel Palestinian residents from the Sheik Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem. This order is currently awaiting appeal to the Supreme Court of Israel.

A flurry of anti-Israel memes and posts has since erupted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with Israeli actor Gal Gadot taking to social media after issuing a statement calling for peace.

“My heart is breaking. My country is at war, ”Gadot said on Twitter. “I worry about my family, my friends. I worry about my people. It’s a vicious cycle that has gone on for too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and secure nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray that this unimaginable hostility will end, I pray that our leaders find the solution so that we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.

Gabriella Geisinger, associate film editor at Digital Spy, called Gadot’s message “harmful.” Writer and activist Aaron Vallely commented that “Gal Gadot’s statement is far worse than that muffled video of your ‘Imagine’ from last year.

This vitriol, says Ari Ingel, entertainment lawyer and director of Creative Community for Peace, only serves to “increase animosity and hatred, which unfortunately has real consequences.”

“The misinformation that gets spread online and then amplified by social media influencers, influencers with no real knowledge of what’s going on, only works to ignite the situation, instead of working to defuse it and find some sort of resolution. of the problem. situation, ”Ingel continues. “The deceptive and spurious memes that are posted by people who have no real idea of ​​what’s going on there and who are not conflict experts only make a horrible situation worse.”

The open letter, Ingel notes, also aims to inform the public that “Hamas is playing a leading role in this violence.”

“While we may have differing views on whether the expulsions are legitimate or not, that does not prevent Hamas from firing these missiles indiscriminately at civilian populations in Israel, which affects Arabs and the Jews, ”says Ingel. “People have to call [Hamas] to stop firing missiles and to stop igniting the situation. ”

Along with Gadot, Ingel also highlights entertainment figures such as Rihanna, who wrote on her Instagram page that she[s] with humanity ”, and DJ Khaled, who called for“love and light and prayers. ”

“I think we need to raise the voices of people like Rihanna, who are calling for an end to the violence and not to choose sides,” says Ingel. “This is really what artists should be doing. Because it is horrible that the Israelis and the Palestinians are suffering. We must defuse this violence as quickly as possible. ”

The open letter from Creative Community for Peace is as follows:

“We are deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The loss of life and the violence are heartbreaking. We call on leaders on all sides to end the violence, call for calm and work for de-escalation.

“We also call on our colleagues and friends in the entertainment community to stop publishing misinformation and one-sided narratives that only work to ignite conflict instead of bringing peace.

“While we may have differing views on the conflict, it is never acceptable for Hamas to publicly call for the killing of civilians, use civilians as human shields and indiscriminately rain missiles on populations. civilians regardless of who is killed – Arabs or Jews.

“When lives are at stake, we all have a responsibility to unite rather than divide. Incendiary language only benefits extremes that have no interest in peace. Our hearts go out to all Israelis and Palestinians who experience unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when the two peoples can live side by side in peace.

The signatories of the open letter are: Gene Simmons; Meghan McCain (co-host, “The View”); Haim Saban; Sherry Lansing (former CEO of Paramount Pictures); Orly Agai Marley (President, Tuff Gong Worldwide); David Draiman (leader, Disturbed); Noa Tishby (writer, producer, actor); Selma Blair; Michael Buble; Diane Warren; Ben Silverman (President and Co-CEO of Propagate Content); Steve Schnur; Michael Rotenberg (partner, 3 Arts Entertainment); Mitchell Gossett (entertainment industry partners); Andrew Gould (EVP Music Publishing, Roc Nation); Emmanuelle Chriqui (actress, activist); David Byrnes (partner at Ziffren, Brittenham, LLP); eve Barlow (music journalist); Aton Ben-Horin (global vice president of A&R for Warner Music Group); Kosha Dillz (artist, rapper); Amanda Kogan (agent, The Gersh Agency); David Renzer; Traci Szymanski (President, Co-Star Entertainment); Matisyahu (musician) and Adam Taylor (president, APM Music).

A full list of signatories is available here: creativecommunityforpeace.com/blog/2021/05/14/open-letter-on-the-middle-east-situation/